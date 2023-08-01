Red Bull chasing primates

Twelve victories in the championship out of the twelve GPs disputed so far, to which is added another success conquered in the last round of the last world championship which leads to Thirteen the number of consecutive successes of Red Bull in Formula 1. 2023 actually seems like the right year for the Anglo-Austrian team to be able to sign new records, with the specific objective underlined by Christian Horner of wanting to further raise the bar in view of the second part of this world championship.

Verstappen unstoppable even after the break

Who impressed most of all was obviously Max Verstappen, eight times on the top step of the podium and also a candidate for a more than probable victory of the third consecutive world title. A dominance, that of the Dutchman, which will also continue on the weekend at the end of August in which F1 will return to the track, moreover precisely in the home race of Red Bull’s number 1 in Zandvoort. A belief expressed by a former Circus driver such as Tim Glock. today in the role of television commentator and commentator for Sky Deutschland.

Glock thinking

In fact, the German believes that no particular obstacles will arise for Verstappen between now and the end of 2023: “Verstappen will pick up where he left off after the summer break at Spa – he has declared – the world champion is currently at an incredibly high level and is proving that nothing, not even sixth on the grid, can deter him. In Belgium he didn’t rush anything at the start because he knows how fast he is. He tackled the overtaking maneuvers intelligently, took his time, then performed very well and already has an advantage over his team-mate which is truly astounding. Right now, there is nothing that can stop Verstappen“.

The future threat

This is for current affairs and the immediate future, but according to Glock there could actually be a driver capable of countering Verstappen one day: Oscar Piastri. The McLaren Australian, who retired on the first lap at Spa following a contact with Sainz, nevertheless achieved his first podium in F1 in the Sprint race, demonstrating excellent qualities also in the rest of the season, his first in the Circus: “For a rookie driving for the first time in Formula 1 at Spa-Francorchamps it was very impressive – he added – he has a great future ahead of him and has done everything right so far this season. In qualifying he is tied with Lando Norris. He is doing it consistently and very well. In the future, he will definitely be one that he will convince by his talent and that he will be able to put pressure on Verstappen if given the right opportunities“.