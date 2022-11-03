In the first half of this year’s championship, few would have imagined such a heavy collapse of the Ferrari in constructors rankingsuch as to allow Red Bull to exploit its full potential – as well as its mistakes Red – to be able to complete the pilots-team championship double. Even less, however, could one expect a vice-champion role in the constructors still under discussion for the Maranello house.

In fact, two races from the end of the world championship Cavallino he cannot yet be sure of his second place in the worldmainly because of the ‘suns’ 40 points of advantage from Mercedes, which since the United States GP onwards, that is, since the Brackley team has brought new updates, has made interesting progress. Consequently, mathematics still does not condemn the Anglo-German team (there are 103 points up for grabs), determined to complete a comeback apparently impossible to achieve until the last few months.

The atmosphere of enthusiasm and determination that reigns in Mercedes can therefore push Toto Wolff’s team to believe in recovery and overtaking on Ferrari. A goal that, according to a former driver like Timo Glockit would not be impossible at all: “Mercedes could still catch up with Ferrari – wrote German in his column for Sky Deutschland – Hamilton said he wanted to extend his contract with Mercedes. He continues to look very motivated, as he demonstrated in Mexico, and the car package is working very well. The problems of the beginning of the season are now increasingly under control and the potential of the car can be exploited in various circuits. This once again demonstrates the strength of Mercedes. Ferrari also keeps making mistakes, so it’s not impossible for Mercedes to catch up. The 40-point lead with just two games to go is pretty big, but nothing is impossible“.