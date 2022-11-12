“Nice call, I liked it”. Charles Leclerc he was the only driver in Q3 yesterday to hit the track with intermediate tires unlike all his rivals starting with Carlos Sainz. Laurent Mekies, Ferrari’s sporting director, explained the decision to divide the strategies as a result of forecasts that spoke of imminent rain. As our Federico Albano pointed out in his analysis, the chances that would have actually rewarded Charles Leclerc’s intermediate tire were low, if not nonexistent. Leclerc found himself on the track with a non-competitive tire and did not have time to mount the soft slicks as the rain immediately increased in conjunction with the red flag displayed for George Russell’s exit from the track.

“We were waiting for a rain that never came”Leclerc’s outburst once he got out of the cockpit, an outburst that Timo Glock understand easily. “If I were in Leclerc I would go crazy – said Glock as a commentator for Sky Sport Germany – I would park the car on the track and I would say ‘you do’ at the wall. Ferrari proved to be a team in chaos in these Qualifying. For me it is completely incomprehensible how it was possible to send poor Charles Leclerc on the track with the intermediates, it made sense if at that moment it was raining, but the track was dry and the rain was not already falling from the sky ”.

The shareable words of Timo Glock are added to those of Damon Hill who defined this episode as an example to summarize the strategic season of the Ferrari wall, which especially towards Charles Leclerc has often made decisions that turned out to be completely wrong such as the choice of set up hard tires in Hungary to defend the lead at track position level by not accepting the virtual overtaking of Max Verstappen who had made a second undercut mounting another set of medium tires. That Sunday Leclerc finished in sixth position a race that, after a sensational overtaking on George Russell, was in the hands of the Monegasque before the unfortunate choice to use hard tires.

Glock then congratulated Kevin Magnussen since as Gunther Steiner also reiterated yesterday, the Dane in Qualifying did not steal anything from anyone by taking a pole position with full merit by beating his majesty Max Verstappen due to a blocking in Turn-8 by the two-time world champion. “This pole is not stolen. Magnussen was put on the track at the ideal moment, Kevin and Max Verstappen were both on track with the fresh soft Pirellis, both had great laps and Magnussen was the faster of the twotherefore, maximum respect “concluded Glock.