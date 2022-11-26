The Formula 1 season that will start in March 2023 will see several changes on the grid compared to the line-ups that finished the last season on the Abu Dhabi circuit. The last officially certified market turnover was that for the second seat of the Haas. In the days preceding the Yas Marina race, in fact, the American team gave the green light to Mick Schumacherwelcoming the most experienced compatriot into the team Nico Hulkenberga highly reliable veteran but who hasn’t held a regular F1 driver role since the end of the 2019 season.

The choice made by Gunther Steiner he divided the opinion of enthusiasts, prompting several riders and former riders – especially Germans – to defend his son in the profession. Between these Tim Glockex-Toyota F1 standard-bearer and today an appreciated columnist for Sky Deutschlandwho in his editorial published on the German TV website sided with Schumacher, defending the work of the #47 – in the predicament of becoming the third Mercedes driver – and showing perplexity regarding his management by Haas.

“How Haas has addressed this over the past few weeks and months is mine hard to understand. In my opinion, Mick has always had very good speed – wrote Glock – of course there were times when he made mistakes. You learn from this. But he always found himself in the situation where he was told not to break the car under any circumstances. If they add up [agli errori di Schumacher] the times Mick had technical problems during free practice on the weekends – concluded Glock – then you should also take a look at the Haas. They didn’t make things easy for Mick either. Not everything went perfectly”.