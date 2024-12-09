We need your help to continue reporting

II Edition of Gloca Forum

December 11, from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the Valle Inclán Room of the Círculo de Bellas Artes

It will have the participation of relevant business and academic representatives.

Glocal Forum will culminate in 2024 by dedicating its second edition to analyzing “Spain’s relations with Latin America: business, economic and political environment.”

An analysis that becomes especially important to define the weight, role and objectives of Latin America and Spain through their interrelation in the current global political and economic context, characterized, among other factors, by the recent celebration of the Ibero-American Summit of Quito, the entry into office of the new European Commission and the change of Administration in the United States.

The Forum will begin with the intervention of the General Director of the Young Sports Foundation /CSD, Felix Jordan – which will address Spain’s role as a sports ally with Latin America -, and then structure the reflection into two debate tables, one on the business-economic sphere and the other on the political sphere.

The first, moderated by the economist and EsadeGeo Senior Fellow Juan Moscosowill feature panelists Renata Dutra (senior manager of institutional relations at Telefónica), Daniel Sánchez Ruber (strategy and sustainability director of IM3 Ingenieros), Umberto Marble (CEO Intercam FX Spain, Grupo Financiero Intercam, Mexico) and Jorge Perujo (Partner and Regional Manager for South America at Ontier).

In the second, moderated by the Director of the Carolina Foundation, Erika Rodriguezthey will take the floor Carlos Malamud (main researcher at the Elcano Royal Institute and emeritus professor), Marisa Ramos Rollon (tenured professor at the Complutense University), Ignacio Uriarte (advisor in the Congress of Deputies) and Lorena Ruano (associate professor at Carlos III University and IE University).

The closing of the II Glocal Forum will be carried out by Carlos Moralespresident of Msh-global.