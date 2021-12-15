The clubs Atlético Mineiro and Corinthians will receive the highest amounts from Rede Globo due to the quotas for the transmission of games in 2021. The money refers to games shown on open and closed TV, by SporTV. The broadcast rights contracts provide that 30% of the total will be divided by the number of matches on both platforms.

According to information by columnist Rodrigo Mattos, from the UOL portal, Galo had 14 games played on TV Globo, while Timão had 15. On cable TV, there were 16 and 11, respectively. Corinthians is usually at the top of the Open TV rankings. Galo’s participation in broadcasts was boosted by his campaign for the title of the Brazilian Championship.

Quotas per exhibition have been in existence since the 2019 championship edition. Also according to the columnist, there is a global value of around R$ 216 million for distribution per exhibition on Open TV and another R$ 117 million on Closed TV.

Check the estimated amount that each club should receive:

Atlético: R$ 31.6 million – 14 games on Open TV – 16 on Closed TV

Corinthians: R$ 29.2 million – 15 games on Open TV – 11 on Closed TV

Fluminense: R$ 27.2 million – 13 games on Open TV – 12 on closed TV

International: R$ 24.7 million – 8 games on Open TV – 18 on Closed TV

Grêmio: R$ 24.6 million – 9 games on Open TV – 16 on closed TV

São Paulo: R$ 23 million – 10 games on Open TV – 12 on Closed TV

Flamengo: R$ 22.8 million – 12 games on Open TV – 8 on Closed TV

Palmeiras: BRL 16.8 million – 12 games on open TV

Sport: R$ 16.1 million – 4 games on Open TV – 14 on Closed TV

America: R$ 14.3 million – 7 games on Open TV – 10 on Closed TV

Cuiabá: R$ 13.3 million – 2 games on Open TV – 14 on Closed TV

Athletico-PR: R$ 12.6 million – 9 games on Open TV

Red Bull Bragantino: R$ 11.7 million – 3 games on Open TV – 10 on closed TV

Atlético-GO: R$ 11.7 million – 3 games on Open TV – 10 on Closed TV

Santos: R$9.8 million – 7 games on Open TV

Ceará: R$9.8 million – 7 games on Open TV

Youth: R$9.8 million – 7 games on Open TV

Chapecoense: R$9.4 million – 3 games on Open TV – 7 on Closed TV

Bahia: R$8.4 million – 6 games on Open TV

Fortaleza: R$ 7 million – 5 games on Open TV

