Jorge Pontual used social media to justify comments about bombing ambulances

Journalist Jorge Pontual, from GloboNewspublished this Saturday (4.nov.2023) an apology on his profile on Instagram after being criticized by minister Paulo Pimenta (Secretariat of Social Communication) for statements about the war between Israel and Hamas.

In the publication, the journalist said he was unhappy with his comment. “My intention was to give Israel’s version. I admit that I was not happy, as for many it seemed like an endorsement. That would be impossible”he wrote.

He also stated that he regrets “deep” for the “apparent” support for Israel. “I apologize for not making this clear.”. Read the full position statement at the end of the report.

Earlier, Paulo Pimenta had published on his profile on X (former Twitter) a criticism of the journalist’s statements. He stated that the station’s analyst has had a “manipulative and cowardly stance on the war in the Middle East”.

“It is unacceptable. It’s shameful. It is scary. GloboNews commentator, Jorge Pontual has been known for his manipulative and cowardly stance on the war in the Middle East. It is one thing to condemn terrorist acts, the death and kidnappings of Israeli civilians, it is another to justify the barbarity, genocide and indiscriminate death of thousands of children and innocent Palestinians,” wrote Pimenta.

It’s unacceptable. It’s shameful. It is scary. Globo News commentator, Jorge Pontual, has become notable for a manipulative and cowardly stance on the war in the Middle East. It’s one thing to condemn terrorist acts, the death and kidnappings of Israeli civilians, it’s another… pic.twitter.com/D4KAGxpX30 — Paulo Pimenta (@Pimenta13Br) November 4, 2023

Here is Jorge Pontual’s full statement:

“When commenting on the attack on an ambulance in the Gaza Strip, my intention was to give Israel’s version. I admit that I was not happy, as for many it seemed like an endorsement. That would be impossible, no one has reliable information about what is going on there. Of course, just one fact: the Palestinians in Gaza are experiencing a tragedy, with many civilian losses, which I deeply regret. I apologize for not making that clear.”