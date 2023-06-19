The correction was made minutes after Jorge Pontual called the program “my house is not life”

A GloboNews had to make a correction live during the program “Em Pauta” after having associated a project by the city hall of Campinas for houses with 15m² to the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

The case was last Friday (16.jun.2023), however, it only went viral on social media this Sunday (18.jun). the federal deputy Erika Kokay (PT) even registered the correction on his Twitter profile.

“Fake News doesn’t stick! Journalist Jorge Pontual’s attempt to associate the absurd project of low-income housing measuring 15 m2, by the Campinas City Hall, with our government’s “Minha Casa Minha Vida” resulted in embarrassment. Congratulations on the correction request, President Lula”wrote the congresswoman.

During the program, journalist Jorge Pontual commented on the construction of popular houses, relating them to the federal government. “I have a name for this unfortunate project. My house is not lifehe spoke.

A few minutes later, professional colleague Eliane Cantanhêde carries out the correction at the request of President Lula’s advisory.

“We have a distinguished viewer today. President Lula is watching the [programa] In Pauta, right. It’s in Bethlehem. Good night, President. Welcome to our program. And the president asked his advisors to make a request for us.”he said.

At that moment, Eliane Cantanhêde goes so far as to say that it is not about “one correction”but that the president did “It is a matter of emphasizing that this program, this little house, is a Campinas program.”

“It has nothing to do with the Union, with the federal government and much less with Minha Casa, Minha Vida. Look there, President. Your request is fulfilled.”concluded the journalist.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The City Hall of Campinas (SP) announced popular houses with 15m² in the residential Mandela to serve more than 450 families who lived in an occupation. The residences would house between 7 and 8 people.

According to Cohab (Companhia de Habitação Popular de Campinas), R$ 2.6 million were spent through Fundap (Support Fund for the Sub-Urban Housing Population) for the construction of the houses.

The 15m² residences have 1 room and 1 bathroom. The expectation is that the properties, which are in the completion phase, will be delivered within 3 months.