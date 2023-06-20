“The CBF takes for granted the signing of Ancelotti as Brazil coach. The announcement is expected to take place at the end of June and the new coach will start working in January or June 2024″. Luís Roberto, a journalist from Globoesporte, gave these words during the broadcast of the Brazilian team against Guinea the news that the The Real Madrid coach will be, according to information in this medium, the next Brazil coach.
This news in Spain has not had much impact, but in the South American country great importance has been attached to the statements of the aforementioned journalist. In the Brazilian country it is already taken for granted that Carlo Ancelotti will be the next national coach, according to information from MARCA, there is great optimism that the Italian will be the coach of Brazil, they count on him for the bench.
This Brazilian media, which cites sources from the CBF, also reported conversations that have taken place between Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the Brazilian federation, and the current Real Madrid coach, which would have occurred in good manners, and there would even already be a model transition until the Italian takes the reins of the national team.
This Brazilian medium has provided more information, and they say that the CBF and Carlo Ancelotti will close the agreement this June, leaving aside the January option: “When the season ends, Ancelotti will be the Brazil coach.” If this happened in this way, the Italian would put an end to his time at the white club after his second spell at Real Madrid, regardless of what happens in the season that is about to begin. Currently, and as reported by MARCA, Carlo Ancelotti is headed only by Real Madrid, and preparing optimally for the next season of the meringues.
