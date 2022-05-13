Carioca broadcaster wins the competition in the Conmebol bid and will have exclusivity in the broadcast of open TV until 2026

After 3 years in SBT, Copa Libertadores will be broadcast again on open TV by Globe from 2023. The announcement was made this Thursday (May 12, 2022) by Conmebol (South American Football Confederation).

According to the confederation, the carioca broadcaster presented the most advantageous offer in the bidding process and overthrew the channel of Sílvio Santos. With that, it will have the broadcasting rights until 2026. On closed TV and on streaming, the transmission will be in charge of the ESPN and gives paramount, respectively.

In the competition, carried out with the technical assistance of the agency FC Diez Media, the SBT got the exclusivity of the Copa Sudamericana on open TV. ESPN and paramount will also show on pay TV and on streaming.

The highlights packages of the two competitions were purchased by One Football.

After the announcement, the Globe said in a note (read the full text below) that it is “a great satisfaction” resume broadcasting Libertadores. He also recalled his history with the competition, which began airing on the network in 1993.

NOTE FROM GLOBE

“TV Globo received confirmation from Conmebol that it was the broadcaster chosen to show Libertadores, in an agreement valid for four years, from 2023 to 2026, exclusively on open TV in Brazil. For us, it is a great pleasure to celebrate this partnership again.

“We have built a relationship of almost three decades with CONMEBOL, exhibiting Libertadores since 1993, and we believe that we have helped to consolidate the success of the competition in Brazil, through a unique reach and a high quality recognized by the public, not only in broadcasting but also in the coverage of the competition”.