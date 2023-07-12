The broadcaster announced a new transmission right agreement with Fifa this 3rd (11.jul); already valid for the women’s world cup

Globo announced this Tuesday (July 11, 2023) the new agreement for the right to broadcast the World Cup games signed with FIFA. The information is from the portal Sport Machine. In an event held at the Copacabana Palace, in Rio de Janeiro, the broadcaster’s Director of Production and Sport Content, Renato Ribeiro, confirmed that 50% of the 2026 World Cup matches will be broadcast, the 1st to include the expansion of the traditional 32 teams to 48, bringing the total number of matches from 64 to 104. The agreement already comes into effect this year for the Women’s Cup matches, to be played in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July. In all, the broadcaster will broadcast 34 games of the competition. The matches of the Brazilian team, which is in group F alongside France, Jamaica and Panama, are guaranteed.