Value is per year, from 2025 to 2029; contract is conditional on Corinthians' participation in the group and the clubs' participation in the 1st national division

The Libra announced this Friday (8.mar.2024) an agreement worth R$6.5 billion with the Globe for the broadcasting rights of the Brazilian Championship from 2025 to 2029. It will be R$1.3 billion per year.

The new contract follows the model already adopted by the broadcaster, which takes into account the clubs' audience and performance. Around 40% of the amount will be divided equally between the teams, while another 60% will depend on the performance and audience that each team gives to the communications company.

In addition to open TV, the games will be broadcast on SportTV and on pay-per-view.

Here are the teams that make up Libra:

ABC;

Atlético-MG;

Bahia;

Brusque;

Flamengo;

Guild;

Guarani;

Ituano;

Mirasol;

Novorizontino;

Palm trees;

Paysandu;

Black Bridge;

Red Bull Bragantino;

Sampaio Corrêa;

Saints;

São Paulo;

Victory.

Corinthians and conditions

Although the contract has already been signed between the clubs, the Globe imposed conditions for payment of the full value of the contract. One of the proposals involves Corinthians.

The team led by president Augusto Melo has not yet officially joined Libra, although it has participated in board meetings. Melo said he wanted to hear other proposals, such as that from the Liga Forte Futebol group.

However, the Globe wants the 11% discount if Corinthians does not officially join Libra. This could cause a gap of R$273 million in the contract.

Another condition imposed by the broadcaster is the participation of at least 9 clubs that are part of the group in the 1st division of the Brazilian Championship. If the contract were valid for this year, Libra would not meet the requirement, as Santos is in the 2nd division of the competition.

O Power360 contacted the management of clubs that are part of Libra, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open.