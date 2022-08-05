Broadcaster rejects president’s request to be interviewed at Alvorada; states that the rule is for the meeting to be in the television news studio

THE Rede Globo announced that he will interview the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic live in the week of August 22, on the bench of the “Jornal Nacional”. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) confirmed their presence. already the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) did not agree with the Sabbath rules.

The 5 best-positioned candidates in the Datafolha survey of July 28 were invited. They are: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB) and André Janones (Avante) – who withdrew the candidacy on Thursday (4.Aug).

THE Globe explained that the president conditioned his participation in the Sabbath to be held at Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília. However, as a rule, the broadcaster interviews the contestants in the studio, “in order to demonstrate that all candidates are treated on an equal basis”.

Bolsonaro’s advice justified the request for a change of location with campaign commitments. But Rede Globo rejected the request and informed that “the interview will not take place”.

Earlier, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) had announced in the twitter that his father would participate in the JN’s Sabbath on August 22, directly from Alvorada.

To Power 360the PL (Liberal Party) campaign team stated that being interviewed by the newspaper was a wish of the president and that a negotiation was being carried out by the former secretary of Communication of the Presidency, Fábio Wajngarten, who is now part of the marketing team of the Bolsonaro.

The order of the interviews was defined on August 1, in a lottery with the presence of party representatives. The deadline for confirmation of participation ended on Thursday (4.Aug). According to the broadcaster, the dates of the Sabbaths will be announced “coming soon”.

The duration of conversations with candidates will be 40 minutes. Anchors William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos will conduct the individual interviews.

Although he has not yet confirmed his presence in the debates between presidential candidates, Bolsonaro said that if Lula went, he would too. “I close now, if Lula goes, I’ll go with him”the chief executive told supporters in Foz do Iguaçu, Paraná.

2018

In the 2018 elections, Bolsonaro participated in the JN’s Saturday, on August 28.



The then candidate for the Planalto, Jair Bolsonaro, in an interview with JN, with Renata Vasconcellos and Willian Bonner, in 2018

At the time, the presidential candidate for the PSL mobilized 1.36 million of posts on Twitter. One of the main themes mentioned by users was the statement made by Bolsonaro that there was a difference in the salaries of Bonner and Renata, presenters of the news.

“For sure there is a salary difference here. It looks like it’s a lot bigger for him than it is for you.”, said Bolsonaro. The journalist responded by saying that she would never accept receiving a lower salary for a similar role.

At the office hour of the “Jornal Nacional”, Bonner appears as editor-in-chief and presenter, and Vasconcellos, executive editor and presenter.