Television stations Globe, Band and Record mourned this Saturday (17.Aug.2024) the death of the television presenter and founder of SBTSilvio Santos.

John Saad (Band) and Edir Macedo and Marcus Vinicius (Record) paid tribute to Silvio Santos and expressed solidarity with his family. They praised the legacy of entertainment and entrepreneurship left by the presenter. Globe manifested itself through the institutional profile.

The president of Rede Bandeirantes de Rádio e Televisão, João Saad, expressed his condolences and solidarity with the family of Silvio Santos and the collaborators of SBT.

“Brazilian TV lost Silvio Santos today and is in mourning. On behalf of the Saad family and Rede Bandeirantes de Rádio e Televisão, I express my solidarity with his family and colleagues at SBT. Silvio Santos was the greatest communicator in the history of Brazilian TV. He leaves behind generations of fans and followers and an enormous legacy that will not be forgotten.”said Saad in publication from the Band.

THE Record also spoke about the loss. In a statement, the broadcaster highlighted the presenter’s career, from his first steps as a street vendor, circus entertainer, announcer and radio host, to becoming one of the most influential businessmen and presenters on Brazilian television.

“Silvio Santos, in this storyline, was a unique character. Among these pioneers, he was the only one who worked beyond the backstage and business decisions, putting his face, his voice and an unparalleled charisma in front of the cameras”highlighted the Record in notice.

The broadcaster emphasized the role of Silvio Santos as a visionary of communication, who mastered the art of entertainment and was a natural entrepreneur, contributing significantly to the formation and consolidation of SBT.

THE Record cited the relationship between the owner of the SBT and the leader of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, Bishop Edir Macedo, highlighting the presenter’s impact on the television ecosystem.

The Globe published on X (ex-Twitter) a farewell note to the presenter. Since the news came to light, the broadcaster has been paying tribute in its news programming, with testimonies from acquaintances and special reports.

SILVIO’S CAREER

Silvio Santos was the son of 2 Jewish immigrants born in Ottoman Empirewhich ceased to exist in 1922. His father, Alberto, was from a region that today belongs to Greece, and his mother, Rebecca, from a city that is currently in Turkey. The presenter was born on December 12, 1930, in the Lapa neighborhood of Rio.

At the age of 14, Silvio began his career as a street vendor. He sold plastic covers to store voter registration cards. His talent for communication soon led him to radio, but he decided to return to work as a street vendor because he earned more.

He was drafted into the Army at the age of 18 and began serving in the Paratrooper School. Since a career as a street vendor was incompatible with that of the military, he worked as an announcer on a radio station in Niterói on his days off to supplement his income.

At the age of 20, the communicator began presenting shows and raffles in caravans of artists in São Paulo, which received the name “Caravana do Peru que Fala”. At the time, he graduated as an accounting technician from the Amaro Cavalcanti Technical School of Commerce.

Silvio decided to pursue an artistic career. He worked as a radio announcer on National Radio of Sao Paulo. To supplement his income, he created the magazine Games for Youwhich included crosswords, puzzles and riddles. It was sold in stores in the capital of São Paulo.



Reproduction/Wikimedia Commons Silvio Santos (above, right) with the team from National Radio from Sao Paulo in 1956. From left to right: Silvio Santos, Luiza Duarte, Alceu Teixeira, Marita de Luca, Paulo Rogerio, Reinaldo Barroso, Jose Russo, Helio de Alencar and Jose Rosa.

Television, however, would be the main stage for building his empire.

In the 1960s, Silvio Santos debuted in Paulista TV with the program Let’s Play Hangman. This was the beginning of a journey that would transform him into one of the greatest communicators in the country. His friendliness, humor and interaction with the public became some of his trademarks.



Reproduction/Wikimedia Commons Silvio Santos at the head of “Let’s Play Hangman”from TV Paulista, in 1960

In 1963, Silvio Santos launched the Silvio Santos Programinitially shown by Paulista TV. It was one of the first big hits in his career and played a crucial role in cementing his fame as a presenter.

THE Paulista TV turned TV Globo Sao Paulo in 1966. Silvio signed a 5-year contract.

In 1971, he bought 50% of the shares of TV Record. However, during your process of renewing contact with the TV GloboRoberto Marinho (1904-20023) conditioned the signing of the new contract on the non-acquisition of shares in the competitor. Silvio Santos accepted.

When the shares were put up for sale again, in order to avoid having his name linked to them and break the agreement with Marinho, Silvio bought the share of the station using the name of his friend Joaquim Cintra Gordinho. His share was maintained until 1989, when the station was bought by Edir Macedo.

Even before launching the SBTSilvio obtained the concession of TVS (TV Studios Silvio Santos Ltda.) in 1975. The channel went on air for the first time on May 14, 1976, from the tower of the old Continental TV.

In 1980, during the military dictatorship, the concession of Tupi TV was revoked. The broadcaster had accumulated debts with the Social Security and was accused of financial crimes. With the end of the company’s activities Tupi TVnew concessions were opened by the federal government.

In September 1980, the Ministry of Communications received documentation from 9 companies interested in the concessions, including SBT (Sistema Brasileiro de Televisão S/C Ltda.), of which Silvio Santos was one of the owners. Silvio’s group also opened a call for hiring former employees of Tupi TV.

THE SBT received in 1981 the concession of:

Radio Diffuser and channel 4 in São Paulo (SP);

Radio Marajoara and channel 2 in Belém (PA);

Radio Diffuser Piratini and channel 5 in Porto Alegre (RS);

channel 9 in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

The premiere of SBT It was on August 19, 1981. In an advertisement published in the newspaper, the new broadcaster said: “Today, at 9:30 am (Brasília time), tune in to TVS-Canal 4 and watch the federal government’s concession ceremony for the new stations of the Brazilian Television System. […] This moment will also mark the realization of ‘SBT’ on a national scale”.

The creation of the SBT marked the beginning of a new phase in Silvio’s career and established his presence as one of the greatest and most influential presenters on Brazilian TV. SBT became one of the main broadcasters in Brazil.

Outside of TV, Silvio was the owner of Baú da Felicidade and Banco Panamericano. He sold his stake in both companies in 2011. The stores were sold to Magazine Luiza, and the bank to BTG Pactual.

