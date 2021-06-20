THE TV Globe released this Saturday (June 19, 2021) a editorial about 500 thousand deaths by covid-19 in Brazil. Read at the end of Jornal Nacional by presenters William Bonner and Renata Vasconcelos, the text avoids mentioning the names of authorities, but obliquely addresses President Jair Bolsonaro.

“It is evident that there were many – and very serious – mistakes made. They are documented by interviews, statements, attitudes, demonstrations”, said the broadcaster on its main newscast.

In this excerpt, it is clear that the target is Bolsonaro, when mentioning early treatment for covid: “The insistent and stubborn bet on ineffective medicines, the frequent encouragement to crowds, the denial and inconsequential stance of not wearing masks and, worst of all, the refusal to sign contracts for the purchase of vaccines in time to avoid even more fatalities”.

The editorial also cites Covid’s CPI, in the Senate as “rresponsibilities” and sentences: “there will be consequences”.

After having launched an emotional campaign to praise its journalists, the Globe came back to mention the topic in this Saturday’s editorial. The station says it is “a year and a half ago, based on science, fulfilling” O “duty to inform, no mincing words”. The target of recurring criticism from the Palácio do Planalto, the editorial says that the journalism it practices pays “a price” because there is “misunderstandings of minority groups that are noisy”.

In a deep and slow voice, William Bonner said that the Globe will follow in the same line, hiding a few words, such as “democracy”. He also said that in the pandemic, with the health of people at risk, the broadcaster’s journalism believes that there is an exception to the rule of listening to divergent opinions: “In cases like this, there are no two sides”.

The presenter stated that the station is not bothered by criticism: “It does not matter. We move forward without compromise. And we will move forward, without concessions. Because everything has different angles and everyone should always be welcomed for discussion. But there are exceptions. When things as important as the right to health are in danger, for example. Or the right to live in a democracy. In cases like this, there are no two sides. And this is the direction that Globo’s journalism will continue to follow”.

After reading the editorial, the National Newspaper it was closed in silence, as has been the practice when there are round numbers of deaths.

FULL EDITORIAL

Here is the full editorial read in jogral by the presenters of Jornal Nacional, William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos:

“In August 2020, when Brazil surpassed the scandalous record of 100,000 deaths by Covid, Jornal Nacional spoke about this tragedy in an editorial. It looked like the country had surpassed an unreachable limit, 100,000 dead. This Saturday (19), there are 500 thousand. Half a million Brazilian lives lost.

“The feeling is one of horror and unconditional solidarity with the families of these victims. There are millions of bereaved citizens.

“Today, it is evident that there were many – and very serious – mistakes made. They are documented by interviews, statements, attitudes, demonstrations.

“The insistent and stubborn bet on ineffective medicines, the frequent encouragement of crowding, the denial and inconsequential attitude of not wearing masks and, worst of all, the refusal to sign contracts for the purchase of vaccines in time to avoid even more fatalities.

“In the editorial that marked the 100,000 deaths, we said that it was necessary to find out who is to blame. We said verbatim that this moment would come.

“Since early May, the Senate has been investigating responsibilities. There will be consequences. And the most basic will be to have brought to the Brazilian people the knowledge about how and why they got here.

“When we all look back, when asked what we did to help prevent this tragedy, each of us will have our answer. The overwhelming majority will be able to say, honestly and with pride, that they did everything, they did their part and a little more.

“We, from Globo’s Journalism, have been for a year and a half, based on science, fulfilling our duty to inform, without mincing words. We often pay a price for this, with misunderstandings from groups that are minority but noisy. It does not matter. We move forward without compromise. And we will move forward, without concessions.

“Because everything has different angles and everyone should always be welcomed for discussion. But there are exceptions. When things as important as the right to health are in danger, for example. Or the right to live in a democracy. In cases like this, there are no two sides. And this is the direction that Globo’s Journalism will continue to follow”.

