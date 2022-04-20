The World Cup will take place between November and December and should compete for advertising space with the end-of-year campaigns

THE Globo Comunicação e Participações SA (comprised of Globo, Editora Globo, Sistema Globo de Rádio and Globo Ventures) forecasts net income of approximately R$1.3 billion in the 1st quarter of 2022, according to the company’s General Director of Finance, Manuel Belmar. He advanced the results in an interview with TV news. The full report will be presented in May.

There was a 17% growth in revenue and cost cuts of 20% compared to the same period in 2021. The group expects to reach Ebitda –earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization– of R$590 million. “These are good indicators for a year that will bring many challenges, especially given the uncertainties of the world economic scenario”said Globo in a note to Power 360.

According to the company, the digital portfolio drove growth. The subscriber base of streaming Globoplay rose 20% in February, compared to the same period in 2021.

Globo’s plan is to return to “blue” in 2022. Despite the net revenue of BRL 14.4 billion In 2021, the company closed the year with a loss of R$ 173 million and negative Ebitda of R$ 121 million. According to the company, the result is due to the increase in costs with sports rights.

THE Power 360 showed that Globo lost its power in broadcasting sports events in the 1st half of 2021. It no longer had the rights to Liberators cupthe European Champions League, the Carioca and Paulista state championships, the Copa Sudamericana, the Recopa Sudamericana, the Club World Cup and Formula 1 racing.

The company almost missed this year’s World Cup showing in Qatar. It reached an agreement with FIFA (Federation Internationale de Football) in August, for $90 million. However, it will not exclusivity of digital rights of transmission. Digital channels such as G1 and Globe Sports and Globoplay, will be affected and can compete with social media Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

Globo and FPF (São Paulo Football Federation) signed agreement in December to broadcast the 2022 Paulista championship. The company bought the rights to pay per view of the tournament and the games were shown on the channel Premiere.

Belmar says, in an interview with TV news, that the company became more selective when choosing sports broadcasting rights. It intends to show the main championships and competitions, but to close deals only with profitable businesses. THE internal commitment is to monetize in a healthy and long-term way.

Football expenses are expected to increase in the 2nd quarter, in parallel with revenue growth. However, the internal concern is with the last 3 months. QWhen the World Cup broadcasting rights were acquired, the group imagined that the tournament would start in June –and not in November, when there is a lot of publicity.

So, thereThere is a risk that the Worlds will rival the year-end actions and result in a reduction in overall revenue. According to the executive, Globo works with advertisers to put together a good campaign about the Brazilian team.