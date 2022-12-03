Cameroon team beat Tite’s commanders by 1 to 0; coach opted for an alternative team because he was already classified

Even with the defeat of the Brazilian team by 1-0 to the Cameroon team this Friday (2.Dec.2022), in a match valid for the 3rd and last round of the group stage of the World Cup, the TV Globe recorded a high in viewership during the match. There were 48.2 points in Greater São Paulo, according to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by Portal On Screen.

Despite the negative result, it was the 2nd best audience recorded by the broadcaster with the selection’s games, ahead of the victory over the Swiss (47.8 points), but below the victory over the Serbs (50.1 points).

The Brazilian team entered the field with a reserve team chosen by Tite.

The Brazilians secured their qualification to the round of 16 with their two initial victories. With the 6 points, the Brazilian team ranked 1st and will now face the South Korean team, on Monday (Dec. 5), at 4 pm.

FIFA WORLD CUP

The Football World Cup is a private for-profit sporting event. It is carried out every 4 years by the fifa (International Football Federation), which hopes to have record revenue with the event in Qatar in 2022. The teams qualify through preliminary knockout matches. The technical committee and the cast of each team that competes in the competition are chosen by private entities.

In the case of Brazil, it is up to the CBF (Confederação Brasileira de Futebol) to define who is the coach and which players are “summoned” (in reality, everyone is invited and whoever is interested goes; as the commercial gain from marketing is great, athletes always attend the “summons”) .

The government of Brazil has no influence on the selection of the team that participates in the tournament. That is, it is not the country that is represented in the World Cup, but a football team chosen by a private entity.