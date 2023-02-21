Reporter Walace Lara is in São Sebastião and his voice is choked up when reporting the situation in the community

The reporter from TV Globo, Walace Lara, went viral this Tuesday (21.Feb.2023) after being moved live when reporting that they are selling a liter of water for R$ 93 in São Sebastião, one of the most affected municipalities on the north coast of the State of São Paulo due to the heavy rains that fell over the weekend.

“Sorry guys, I’m going to breathe here and I’m going to talk. I had it yesterday in a community here in Topolândia, in São Sebastião, where there are at least 100 people removing mud from inside their houses. It is a very difficult situation to see and follow. Cities have no structure said Wallace during participation in the Good morning SP.

“It is difficult to hear the testimony that we heard now and not get emotional. Charging R$93 for a liter of water in the situation we are in here is unbelievable”, completed quite emotional.

Walace Lara moved when he reported what he saw in the regions affected by the rains on the north coast of SP #BDSP pic.twitter.com/aPnC5HE5hA — tulio (@tulio) February 21, 2023

RAIN ON THE COAST OF SP

The heavy rains recorded on the coast of São Paulo left at least 47 dead up to 5:40 pm on Tuesday (21.Feb.2023). The state government reported that 1,943 people are homeless (with friends or family) and 1,686 are displaced (in public or private shelters).

On Monday (20.Feb.2023), Caixa announced the release of the FGTS (Employment Time Guarantee Fund) withdrawal for calamity for residents of the 6 municipalities affected by the tragedy.

Caixa informed that the maximum amount will be R$ 6,220.00. It is necessary to have a balance in the FGTS account and not have withdrawn for the same reason in a period of less than 12 months. Here’s the full (118 KB).