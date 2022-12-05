On YouTube, streamer Casimiro said he had beaten a “world record” by registering more than 5 million simultaneous accesses

The transmissions of the World Cup games in Qatar have made the TV Globo break audience records. In the game for the round of 16 between the Brazilian team and the South Koreans this Monday (5.Dec.2022), the broadcaster recorded the highest audience in 4 years. The information is from TV news🇧🇷

According to the website, the Globe achieved an average of 53 points in Greater São Paulo. In the debut of the Brazilian team, the broadcaster reached an average of 50.1 points. In addition to TV, YouTube also stood out with the streamer Casimiro, which broadcasts matches on the channel CazeTV🇧🇷 He claimed to have hit the “world record” by registering more than 5.2 million simultaneous accesses.

O Power360 contacted YouTube’s advisory to confirm whether the CazéTV broadcast was the live with the highest number of simultaneous accesses, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstration.

On closed TV, the sports station of the Grupo GloboO SportTVrecorded a peak of 8 points and led the audience among paid channels.

MATCH

The Brazilian team beat the South Koreans 4-1 and qualified for the quarterfinals. Now, they will face Croatia, who beat the Japanese, on penalties, by 3-1.

At 6 minutes of the 1st half, striker Vinícius Junior opened the scoring for the selection. Around the 13th minute, Richarlison conceded a penalty and Neymar extended the advantage of the Brazilian team.

Already at 28 minutes, Richarlison also scored and celebrated with the dance of the “pigeon”which had the participation of the coach of the Brazilian national team, Tite.

Finally, Paquetá stamped the team’s victory with the 4th goal. The midfielder of the South Korean team Paik Seung-Ho closed the difference.