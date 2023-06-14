In a podcast, a journalist said that he played on his cell phone while doing interviews and that the company “is a bag”

Journalist Cecilia Flesch was fired from Grupo Globo on Tuesday (June 13, 2023). She presented the newspaper “Em Ponto”, from GloboNews. He had worked at the station for 17 years.

In note, the Globe stated that Flesch’s work at the company yielded a “fruitful collaboration”. According to the group, the decision on the shutdown took place after a meeting held in Rio de Janeiro.

“After 17 years of fruitful collaboration, Cecilia Flesch is no longer part of the staff of GloboNews. In a meeting with her in Rio this afternoon, the channel’s management was able to thank her for her years of dedication. Em Ponto will be hosted by Mônica Waldvogel and Tiago Eltz, with its premiere scheduled for the next few days. Until then, the newscast will be presented temporarily by Bete Pacheco”, says the note of Globe.

The decision comes after an interview with Cecilia Flesch went viral when she complained about the GloboNews. Comments form during participation in the podcast Are You My Girlfriend? in an episode released on April 27.

“[A GloboNews] It’s a bag. There is only politics and economics, economics and politics, politics and economics”, said the presenter. According to the journalist, some colleagues and she call the station “RivoNews”, in reference to the anxiolytic drug Rivotril.

The journalist also said that, during the newspaper, she used games on her cell phone to entertain herself. “If you ever saw me asking a question in the paper, I was playing TwoDots 2 seconds before”, stated.

Flesch says he’s fine

After the repercussions of her resignation, the journalist spoke out on social networks. “I promise I’ll come here later and talk, okay? THANK YOU SO MUCH for all the outpouring of affection from virtual and non-virtual friends. I am fine. Same”, posted on your profile on Instagram.