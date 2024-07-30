Comparison is with the same event held in 2021; 2024 ceremony was watched by 36.4 million people on July 26

The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, held on Friday (26.Jul.2024), was watched by 36.4 million people on Globe (TV Globo + SporTV) – an increase of 18% compared to the 31 million who watched the opening of the Tokyo Games in 2021.

The index also represents an increase of 4.1 million viewers (13%) compared to the cumulative reach of these bands in the previous 4 weeks.

At TV Globothe broadcast scored an average of 17 points and 39% share in the PNT (National Television Panel). With this, the broadcaster had the highest audience on Fridays since December 22, 2023.

The average audience for the opening exceeded that recorded for the same event in 2021 by 61%. It also exceeded the sum of all streaming and other video content on TV by 61%. The premiere of “Olympic Center”hosted by Tadeu Schmidt and Fernanda Garay, was seen by 23.7 million Brazilians.

Throughout the opening ceremony, SporTV2 led the ranking of pay TV, with an average audience 221% higher than the best program shown in the same time slot. The broadcast of the Paris ceremony surpassed that of Tokyo in 2021 by 31%.

Already on the 1st day of competitions, the Globe reached 30 million people – an increase of 15% compared to 26 million in 2021.

The debut of the women’s handball team, which beat Spain 29-18, reached 12.7 million people on Globe. The women’s 1-0 triumph over Nigeria reached 23.6 million people.

