It is a full moon night, yet another of those nights when the Pacific reveals all its splendor. They only last a few hours, four, maybe five, and this is interrupted by maneuvers. By force 7 to 8 (50 to 74 km / h), everything becomes difficult. Tacking so as not to risk the jibe is a heavy investment in miles, but it is assumed. Heavy on energy, too, because the minutes of rolling and unfurling the different sails, bringing in and out the foils, resuming the settings, on a ground that is slipping away from my feet at every moment, seem very long to me. To repeat the maneuver in 3 hours is strategically necessary, but I am not happy. Here, physically, my limits are quickly reached.

In the fight against sleep

Is it the accumulation of the first fifty days of racing, the consequence of the cold or this feeling of being out of phase by a jet lag which is accentuated every day? Exhausted, I must first regain my strength. The time to change in my living space, I take a dip twice. It reminds me of the nights at the helm of my Figaro (10.11 m), when the fight against sleep gave rise to all kinds of hallucinations. In the bunk, I collapse like a mass, just enough time to position my blankets so as not to get cold. Sleep is short, intense and largely insufficient. Meanwhile, my MACSF (1) surf the wave, accelerate, brake and load, causing a downpour that crashes on the deck and the cap. The noise, powerful and muffled, echoes in the passenger compartment.

And now it is daylight, that after several maneuvers I will finally be able to rest. Today, the sun does us the honor of its presence and the sea has changed color, bluer than ever. It is an exceptional moment, because I cross the point Nemo, the most distant place in the world from any earth. I head for Cape Horn, located less than six days from my bow, dreaded, of course, but expected as the exit of a very long road on the most remote seas of the globe.

(1) 8 e in the ranking this Thursday, December 30.