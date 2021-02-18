Far off the Canary Islands, I cross the third doldrums of this Atlantic climb. This is because “doldrums” has become, between us sailors, a generic name to describe a succession of squalls in a windless area. In the lull, I line the sails, unroll my gennaker and open the front hood to circulate the hot, moist air in the boat and in the cockpit; I go up the two foils and keep alert. At the slightest heel, I close the front hood, a pure safety reflex, I lower the foils, I hit the sails and I roll up the gennaker if the wind gets too strong. Between two squalls, I allow myself a nap while remaining ready to pounce on the bridge.

Find the complete logbook of Isabelle Joschke.

During this Vendée Globe, I would have learned, more than ever, to take advantage of every moment of respite to rest and recharge my batteries, while keeping an eye open to the outside world. I would have learned to jump out of my bunk, put on my boots and put my oilskin up in a flash, then go out onto the deck to deal with the squall or the simple gust. To feel my heart beating very hard and to see it calm down immediately to take advantage of a new lull. Watching the conditions change in a few minutes sometimes, and adapting to them. To go from a state of total frustration to the pride of having overcome, of having repaired. From a state of sadness, of discouragement, to the simple joy of being at sea and watching the road accomplished. To go from too cold to too hot. I would have learned, in the midst of contradictory situations, sensations and emotions, that the path to oneself sometimes passes through the acceptance of all these opposites.

I would have learned to make all of this a daily routine for almost three months, and, above all, to feel more and more solid and confident. I have toured the oceans, and despite the many brakes and hazards encountered, I return to port with a faith in life, in my dreams and in my ability to achieve them, more intact than ever.