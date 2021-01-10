Sometimes things happen to us like gusts from the sky. Everything is fine and something suddenly changes. I still see myself in this January 2 aboard MACSF welcoming the southerly wind as a blessing. However, here is a depression widening quickly on my way, that the wind strengthens and that the sea hardens dangerously.

That evening, no sooner had I stretched out in my bunk, warmly covered, than the boat, deprived of its defective aerial, suddenly tacked and lay down on the port tack, all sails against. It will take me over an hour to get it back on track.

The following night, recovering from the frustration of having lost a fundamental piloting asset, I sailed under a gennaker in this typically irregular wind that we encounter in the southern seas. Unstable, cold, heavy, almost solid at times. The grain that surprises me in my sleep is more violent than the previous ones. The boat bursts abruptly, ejecting me from my bunk forward, and lies down.

By the time I got out, my heart pounding, without even putting on my boots, my gennaker was torn in several places. Nevertheless, the damage can be repaired and I am keeping my morale up. Once the maneuver is over, exhausted, I curl up in my blankets to regain my strength and think about the next step. Sleep comes quickly, but this time it is interrupted by a low and jerky creak that echoes in every screw and every veranda of the boat. The keel jack failed, and this last pendulum is now downwind.

In a few minutes, the competition takes another turn, because the verdict is final: for safety, the bowling head will have to remain blocked in the center. My growing hopes of finishing in the top 5 are soaring, and my morale is plummeting. But the road is still long, and I will recover from this ordeal. I have passed Cape Horn and I will give my best again and again as I ascend the Atlantic, the final stretch of the Vendée Globe.

