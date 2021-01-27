The number of people infected with the new Corona virus worldwide exceeded 100 million today, “Wednesday”, according to a Reuters count.

The statistics showed that about 1.3 percent of the world’s population was infected with the virus, while more than 2.1 million died from the disease.

The countries most affected by the pandemic, which are the United States, Brazil, Russia and Britain, account for more than half of the recorded infections, but they account for 28 percent of the world’s population, according to Reuters analysis.