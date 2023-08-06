Since the start of the globalization era, Europe has offset the relative weakness of domestic drivers of growth with the pull of non-EU markets such as China and the US, and the availability of imported raw materials at stable prices. Among the great countries, Germany —and especially its industry— has been the great winner of this stage of capitalism. A stage that, however, is running out, and this has consequences for the Spanish economy, immediately negative and positive if we know how to read the transformations underway.

The global landscape is increasingly fragmented. The latest IMF global perspectives confirm that globalization is giving way to a slowdown in international exchanges, especially those that take place between geopolitical blocs. In other words, trade is regionalized, moving away from the ideal of multilateralism forged after the fall of the Berlin Wall. This is evidenced by the stoppage of trade between the EU and the rest of the world: exports to non-EU destinations, which had increased at an annual rate close to 5.5% in real terms in the period 2000-2019, only grew slightly above 1% in the last three years. Likewise, investment from third countries in the European productive fabric has plummeted (from the more than 400,000 million that entered each year before the pandemic, to less than half).

In parallel, the unit cost of imports has increased in relation to the price of the goods and services that we export outside the EU. This reversal (or deterioration in the terms of trade) comes mainly from the increase in the cost of raw materials, among which energy ones stand out. Although the situation has improved notably in recent months, the unit cost of imports continues to grow at a higher rate than exports, in addition to showing great volatility, just the opposite of the trends observed in the splendor of globalization. The double shock, of fragmentation and relative prices of imports, helps to explain the weakening of European industry, in light of the new drop in the sector’s activity indicator, entering contractive territory. The IMF forecasts very weak, or in some cases negative, growth in our main European partners.

The trend, which is superimposed on the relentless rise in interest rates, is worrying for Spain. Foreign exchanges have been a crucial factor of prosperity for our country, contributing a plus of growth in times of expansion and attenuating recessions. Net exports directly contributed more than half of the increase in GDP registered last year, without counting the drag effect on investment in equipment and other demand aggregates. And in the financial crisis, the austerity policy would have had an even greater cost had it not been for the resistance of the foreign sector, particularly tourism.

However, there are also some opportunities on the horizon as the industry relocates —with positive effects in terms of combating climate change— and taking into account our comparative advantage in the renewable energy sector. The deepening of European integration, the only viable option given the logic of geopolitical blocs, could favor us, as can be seen from the strong surplus in our trade with the rest of Europe. In any case, these are assets that should be cared for and valued with our own resources. But deglobalization also lends itself to a reading in a European key, because the worst response would be an escalation of national egoism within the Union. See the inflation of all kinds of subsidies and incentives that seek to gain competitiveness in a spurious way at the expense of other partners. In this dilemma, it is necessary that the next European elections serve to define an overall vision.

IPI Industry is the most vulnerable sector given the slowdown in the European economy and the changes in consumption patterns, biased towards services. Activity falls, according to the industrial production index (-1% in June, and -0.2% so far this year). The weakness of the energy branches, intermediate goods such as chemicals, and consumer goods stands out. However, the trend remains positive in capital goods and pharmaceuticals, while the automotive sector is experiencing a comeback from last year's lows.

Raymond Torres He is director of the Funcas Conjuncture. On Twitter: @RaymondTorres_

