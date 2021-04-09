Travel Agency belonging to Globalia in Madrid, in February. KIKE TO

The National Court has issued a ruling ordering Globalia to return 17.49 million euros to the Tax Agency in VAT for the 2010 and 2011 fiscal years of Travelplan, its wholesale division. During those years, Globalia did not present VAT settlements for Globalia Travel Club Spain, on the understanding that, being domiciled in the Canary Islands, it was exempt from paying said tax.

However, the Hearing considers in the ruling, dated March 11, 2021, that the company carries out its activity as a wholesale travel agency “using material and human resources that the Globalia Group – to which it belongs – has in the territory of application of the tax from which package tours and / or tourist packages are organized and, therefore, their activity is subject to and not exempt from VAT ”.

In October 2009, the Globalia Group reorganized the structure of the wholesale division under the Travelplan brand, the product of which was manufactured and marketed by the Travelplan entity. The restructuring implied the fragmentation of the wholesale business, transferring part of the activities to two newly created companies and Travelplan itself retaining another part of the activities, but changing the name.

After this restructuring, Globalia Travel Club Spain, domiciled in the Canary Islands, did not file self-assessments for VAT in 2010 and 2011, presenting only self-assessments for the General Indirect Canarian Tax.

The Tax Inspection began an investigation in 2013 by which, in 2014, it made an economic claim to the company, since its activity is not exempt from VAT, which initiated procedures and judicial resources that have led to the ruling of the National Court .

This indicates that the management, direction and fundamental decision-making of the company “has been carried out in the headquarters that the Globalia Group has in Madrid and the Balearic Islands, where the partners, administrators and executives are located, who are the ones who have made the decisions of Executive nature essential for the elaboration and commercialization of package tours and / or tourist packages to later offer for sale to retail travel agencies ”.