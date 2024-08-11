AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 11/08/2024 – 19:01

The global youth unemployment rate is at its lowest level in 15 years and will continue to decline, although the precariousness of the workforce brings with it “growing anxiety”, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said.

In a report, the United Nations agency also warned of the worrying number of young people between the ages of 15 and 24 who are unemployed, uneducated and untrained.

Furthermore, he highlighted that the recovery of employment after the Covid-19 pandemic was not universal.

“Young people in some regions and many young women are not benefiting from the economic recovery,” the ILO said.

In the Americas region, which includes Latin America and the Caribbean, but also the United States and Canada, the youth unemployment rate has fully recovered from the COVID-19 crisis and reached 11.8% in 2023, the lowest value in two decades.

Globally, the youth unemployment rate in 2023, at 13%, was the lowest in 15 years and was below the 13.8% rate recorded in 2019, before the pandemic.

“Looking ahead, the global youth unemployment rate is expected to continue declining over the next two years, reaching 12.8 percent in 2024 and 2025,” the report states.

With 64.9 million young people unemployed worldwide, the total number of young people without jobs is also the lowest since 2000.

But “for young people in Arab states, East and Southeast Asia and the Pacific, the youth unemployment rate in 2023 was higher than in 2019,” the organization highlighted.

The report also notes that “the global trend towards precarious workforces is a source of growing anxiety among young people as they strive for economic independence and the next stages of adulthood.”

“None of us can hope for a stable future when millions of young people around the world lack decent work and, as a result, feel insecure and unable to build a better life for themselves and their families,” ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo said in a statement.

Globally, more than half of young workers are in informal employment, the ILO said. “Opportunities to access decent work remain limited for emerging and developing economies,” it said.

The study reveals that in 2023, one in five young people – 20.4% of the world’s population – had no employment, education or training. Two in three of these young people were women.

Furthermore, young men have benefited much more from the labor market recovery than women. The unemployment rates for young women (12.9%) and young men in 2023 were almost the same (13%), in contrast to the years before the pandemic, when the rate for young men was higher.