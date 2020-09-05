#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Global warming has consequences for many sectors of activity. Regarding the harvest, it is now necessary to adapt its production. The drought, especially during the heat wave last July, damaged some of the vines even if some manage to survive. Ultimately, a whole production method will have to be rethought.

This change in temperature also has an impact on the taste of products made using grapes, it gives them a sweeter taste. “2020 promises to be a very good vintage with yields that will not be exceptional, quite low despite everything with exceptional quality and levels of maturity that we did not meet here 40 years ago”, analysis Didier Seguier, director of an estate in Chablis, near Auxerre in Yonne.

