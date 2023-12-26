Global warming | We stopped the warming already by accident – the “devilish” method came up again

Sulfur emissions reduction has improved people's health and saved forests.

At the same time, however, the particles suspended in the air, i.e. aerosols, which reflect sunlight back into space and cool the Earth, have decreased.

In a way, humanity is paying for the cleanliness of the air by making the earth warmer. Sulfur emissions have therefore been as it were accidental cooling of the climate.

From time to time, researchers wonder whether warming could be curbed by spreading sulfur particles exactly as planned. In theory, it could be achieved by spreading particles from airplanes, for example.

And the ways don't end here, because we could perhaps curb the breaking up of the continental glaciers – maybe.

Emergency measures the thought is driven by the knowledge that the climate is warming faster than thought.

This is what a respected American climate scientist says James E. Hansen and his colleagues in the studywhich was published in the Oxford Open Climate Change journal.

Hansen's world is best known for his speech to the US Congress in 1988. He warned about the harmful effects of carbon dioxide emissions.

The group of eighteen researchers reminds us, first of all, that people's well-intentioned actions can unexpectedly lead to unpredictability. So in any case, we always affect the environment in one way or another.

When presenting fresh research at the beginning of November in the webinar Hansen described the reduction of reflective particle emissions as a “Faustian bargain”. Faust in the story sells his soul to the devil for power – but has to pay later.

When sulfur emissions from ships decreased, it was reflected in the climate.

Terrestrial the temperature has risen by more than a degree during the industrial era. According to the research team, it would have risen by two or two and a half degrees without particle emissions.

According to the research team, the decrease in atmospheric particles makes it difficult to achieve the goal of keeping the temperature rise below two degrees. The states have set it as a goal.

The research group is now presenting a three-point program to solve the problem.

1) A price for greenhouse gas emissions must be defined globally.

2) Cooperation between East and West must be built, above all between the United States and China.

3) “Interventions”, i.e. climate modification, must be implemented in order to correct the “radiation balance of the globe”.

The program the first two points are generally accepted, at least in principle. Climate modification, on the other hand, is fiercely debated within the scientific community.

Sulfur particles from volcanoes are known to cool the Earth momentarily.

“Additional actions is almost certainly needed,” say Hansen and other researchers, however.

Otherwise, according to the report, it will be difficult to prevent an avalanche of climate impacts, such as sea level rise, which could destroy coastal cities worldwide.

As additional measures, the researchers mention “temporary solar radiation control”. It could be achieved by systematically injecting sulfur particles into the atmosphere.

The particles would be sulfur compounds, for example. They would reflect part of the Sun's radiation into space. The compounds can be spread precisely by ships or airplanes. The technology is largely there.

“The most harmless aerosols may be fine salt droplets that are taken from the ocean by automated sailboats and sprayed into the air,” the researchers continue.

Drops of salt could therefore be lifted from the sea to lighten sea clouds, so that they would in turn reflect the Sun's radiation.

The group reminds that the possible harmful side effects of this technology must also be investigated.

Parallel ideas about climate modification have been presented by other researchers as well.

