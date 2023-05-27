Rice is in trouble as the Earth warms, threatening the food and livelihoods of billions of people. Sometimes there is not enough rain when the seedlings need water, or too much when the plants need to keep their heads above water. If the sea invades, the salt ruins the harvest. As the nights get hot, the harvests drop.

These dangers are forcing the world to find new ways to grow one of its most important crops. Rice farmers are changing their planting calendars. Plant breeders are working on seeds that can withstand high temperatures or saline soils. Old resistant varieties are being revived.

And where water is running low, as it is in many parts of the world, farmers purposely let their fields dry out, a strategy that also reduces methane, a greenhouse gas rising from rice paddies.

The climate crisis is particularly distressing for farmers with little land, including hundreds of millions of farmers in Asia. “They have to adapt,” said Pham Tan Dao, director of irrigation in Soc Trang, a province in Vietnam, one of the world’s largest rice-producing countries. “Otherwise, they cannot live.”

In China, a study found that extreme rainfall had reduced rice yields over the past 20 years. India has limited rice exports out of concern that it will have enough to feed its own people. In Pakistan, heat and floods destroyed crops, while in California a long drought led many farmers to leave their fields fallow.

50 years ago, the world needed to produce much more rice to avoid famine. High-yielding hybrid seeds, grown with chemical fertilizers, helped. In Vietnam’s Mekong River Delta, farmers produced up to three crops a year, feeding millions at home and abroad.

But globally, that intensive production has depleted aquifers, increased the use of fertilizers, reduced the diversity of rice varieties being planted, and polluted the air with smoke from burning stubble. Besides, Climate change has altered the rhythm of sunlight and rain that rice depends on.

Farmers in the Mekong River Delta no longer plant a third crop of rice some years when the rains are poor.

Perhaps most worrisome, because rice is consumed every day by approximately 3 billion people in the world, elevated concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere deplete the nutrients in each grain. Rice also accounts for about 8 percent of global methane emissions.

“It is a question of producing more with lesssaid Lewis H. Ziska, a professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University in New York. “How do you do that in a way that is sustainable? How do you do that in a climate that is changing?”.

Vietnam is preparing to take some 100,000 hectares out of production in the Mekong Delta. In 1975, facing famine after the war, the nation decided to grow more rice. Over time it became the world’s third largest rice exporter after India and Thailand, with the Mekong Delta being its most prized region.

At the same time, humans altered the Mekong River. Beginning in southeast China, it meanders through Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, and Cambodia, interrupted by many dams. By the time it reaches Vietnam, there is little fresh water left to wash away the seawater that seeps inland. Rising sea levels bring more seawater. Irrigation canals become salty. The problem is going to get worse as temperatures rise.

Pham said that where salt water used to invade about 30 kilometers during the dry season, it can now reach 70 kilometers inland.

And climate change carries other risks. The monsoon season can no longer be counted on to start in May. And so, in dry years, farmers now rush to plant rice 10 to 30 days earlier than usual. In coastal areas, many alternate between rice and shrimp, which like a bit of saltwater. Shrimp generates high profits, but also high risks. Disease easily sets in and the land becomes barren.

Dang Thanh Sang, 60, a lifelong rice farmer in Soc Trang, grows rice when there is fresh water in the canals and shrimp when the seawater seeps in. “It’s not as much money as just farming shrimp,” he said. “But it’s safer.”

At Arkansas State University, Algeria Lorence’s lab has 310 types of rice seeds.

Many are old, rarely cultivated now. But they do have genetic superpowers that Lorence, a plant biochemist, is trying to find, particularly the ones that allow rice plants to survive hot nights.

Lorence is part of an army of rice geneticists developing new varieties for a warmer planet.

The new horizon of rice research involves Crispr, a gene-editing technology that American scientists are using to create a seed that produces virtually no methane. (GMO rice remains controversial, with only a handful of countries allowing its cultivation.)

In Bangladesh, where rice is eaten at every meal, researchers have bred new varieties for the climatic pressures farmers are dealing with.

Some can grow when they are submerged for a few days in floodwaters. Others can grow in soils that have become salty. The researchers say that in the future the country will need new varieties of rice that can grow with less fertilizer, which today is heavily subsidized by the state. Or that they must tolerate even higher salinity levels.

In the United States, the main area of ​​rice cultivation lies on hard clay soil near where the Mississippi River meets the Arkansas River. Due to climate change, nights there are hotter, rainfall is erratic, and there is a problem created by the success of intensive rice cultivation: groundwater is dangerously depleting.

Enter Benjamin Runkle, professor of engineering at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Instead of keeping the rice fields flooded at all times, as farmers have always done, he suggested farmers let the fields dry out a bit, then let the water in again and repeat.

Mark Isbell, a second-generation rice farmer, signed up. At the edge of the Isbell field, Runkle erected a tall, white device that measured the gases produced by the bacteria that collected in the flooded fields. His experiment, conducted over seven years, concluded that by not continuously flooding fields, farmers can reduce methane emissions from rice by more than 60 percent.

For Isbell, the most important finding was that his energy bills for pumping water were reduced: “There are advantages beyond the climate benefits”.

By reducing his methane emissions, Isbell was also able to sell carbon credits, which is when polluting companies pay a third party to reduce emissions. But he made very little money from it.

However, there will be more advantages soon. For farmers who can demonstrate emissions reductions, the Biden Administration is offering US funding for what it calls “climate-smart” projects. Tom Vilsack, the Secretary of Agriculture, visited the Isbell farm last fall to promote the program. Isbell believes that the incentives will convince other rice farmers to adopt alternate wetting and drying.

