It has been nearly a month since fires ravaged the west coast of the United States. The start of 2020 was also marked by monster fires in Australia. The year before, it was images of the Amazon rainforest and Siberia going up in smoke that traveled the world. So how do Bolivia, Russia and Portugal, regularly affected by fires, manage these events which are becoming recurrent?

In bolivia

In Bolivia, fires have been raging since last March and destroy primary forests, which are therefore irrecoverable. Despite some 150,000 hectares gone up in smoke since the beginning of the year, reactions were rare from the authorities until Thursday, September 17. “In front of international organizations, Evo Morales spoke of the protection of Mother Earth, but in reality here, he did not care about the environment”, said Interim President Jeanine Añez. “With such a petty history, we don’t say it today: stopping these fires is our priority.” Several decrees said “arsonists” were therefore repealed on Thursday. They authorized slash-and-burn agriculture in the dry season, in particular. They had been promulgated by former president Evo Morales.

Except that this decision seems to be a political strategy. These decrees have been singled out for a long time. The decision to repeal them comes very late, when the damage is done. Nothing will be able to prevent the fires from spreading. So why is the government only now interested in fires? The approach of the elections, which will take place in a month, is certainly not foreign to the decision of Jeanine Añez, interim president but also and above all a candidate.

In Portugal

Impressive flames ravaged the center of Portugal at the end of july. About 350 fires, more or less important, were still recorded on Wednesday September 16, with 2,500 firefighters mobilized. An extremely violent fire devastated an area of ​​the country’s interior pine forest, the fire of Proenca-a-Nova, about 2.5 hours northeast of Lisbon. The severe atmospheric conditions, the heat, the wind and the drought explain the voracity of this fire. Villages had to be evacuated, as a precaution. This preventive strategy has been applied since 2017. The large fires of that year had killed 114 people, some trapped in their cars while trying to flee the flames. Three years later, the trauma is still alive.

Has Portugal learned any lessons from this 2017 disaster? Command operations were reorganized and preparedness in the protection of people was improved. A law now obliges landowners to maintain forests. But inside the country, the inhabitants feel abandoned. “There is very little being done. Here and there, forest clearing. But there is so much to do.”, deplores Dina Duarte, president of the association of victims of the fire of June 2017. “If only in communications. We understand very well that living here in inland villages is a risk because in case of danger, we cannot establish contact.” Inner Portugal is still a green desert, covered with undiversified or abandoned forests, ready to ignite.

In Russia

All official data is clear, Russia is warming 2.5 times faster than the rest of the planet. As in 2019, global warming on site has given rise to gigantic fires this summer. Officially, by signing the Paris Agreement in 2015, Russia has committed to fight against the emission of greenhouse gases on its territory, the main cause of global warming here. Russia is ranked 4th in the world in this area. But the application of this commitment appears biased, since the country must reduce its emissions by 25% by 2030, but taking as a reference point the year 1990. This means, according to projections, that temperatures in Russia would increase not by 2 ° C as stipulated in the Paris agreement, but by 4 ° C.

Higher temperatures dry out vegetation even more, and make it more vulnerable to fires, which in turn amplify global warming. In 2019, 15 million hectares of forest were destroyed, and eight million hectares this year. Whether in Yakutia or in the region of Magadan, in the far east of the country, these fires are very difficult to fight.

The Russian government prefers to impose fines on those who do not respect the safety standards aimed at protecting the environment against the risks linked to global warming. But most of the time, the Kremlin shows above all its willingness to take advantage of the opportunities caused by the rise in temperatures, such as, for example, the opening of a new sea route to the north, for its hydrocarbon exports, or the installation military bases in the Arctic.