This is a new alert testifying to the urgency of the situation. Arctic summer sea ice reached the second smallest area on record after 2012: 3.74 million square meters. Scientists are worried about the rapid transformation of this part of the world. “We have had these alerts every year for the past 14 years. So, unfortunately, this is not surprising. But it’s a major warning to us about what lies ahead in the decades to come.“says Matthew Druckenmiller, scientist and researcher at NSCIDC.

Endangered animal species

A worrying melting due to global warming, as well as to greenhouse gases, which has a direct impact on the fauna of the region. “Some species depend on the presence of sea ice to hunt whales and seals. With the absence of this ice floe, it’s very worrying“, specifies Matthew Druckenmiller. Certain mammals such as polar bears thus modify their way of life. On the outskirts of a city in Russia, they gather in large numbers to look for food in the trash cans.