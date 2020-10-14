More than half of the coral population of Australia-based The Great Barrier Reef has been depleted in the last three decades. The Great Barrier Reef is the largest coral reef or coral reef in the world. The study report related to this has been published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B. Scientists have said that the rising sea temperature has affected the coral reef.It said that the study assessed its population and size in the world’s largest coral reef area between 1995 and 2017 and found that the number of small, medium and large corals has declined over this period. . Terry Hafez of the ARC Center of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, Australia, said that we found that more than 50 percent of small, medium and large corals in the Great Barrier Reef have been eroded since the 1990s.

Australian tourism is a great source

The research co-author and James Cook University professor Terry Hughes said that the number of corals in the Great Barrier Reef has decreased by 80 to 90 percent compared to 25 years ago. This reef, spread over 2300 kilometers, gives Australia a tourism revenue of $ 4 million every year. This amount was considered the backbone of the Australian economy before the corono virus epidemic.

Reef population ended due to heat effect

Co-author of the study report, Andy Diesel, said record breaking heat had the worst effect on it. The effect on the health of corals is large as sea temperature increases. This led to collective bleaching conditions in 2016 and 2017. In the coral reef area, bleaching is a phenomenon that kills coral.

The effect was shown for the first time in 1998

The report stated that mass bleaching was first seen on the reef in 1998. This year there was a record heat in Australia. After this, the temperature constantly increased and its reef was also affected. Scientists have said that this reef cannot be brought back to its old size.