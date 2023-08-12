Great, we no longer have to spend billions on limiting global warming. New bus shelters solve the problem.

We are getting an increasingly pleasant climate in the Netherlands. Before you know it, we can put up a few palm trees in Zeeland and Zandvoort, the sand will become whiter and the sea bluer. Wonderful, you might say, but certain political currents want to counteract this beautiful development. They spend tens of billions for very questionable ‘climate gains’. This while the care, the army and other important things are crying out in pain.

Fortunately, all this is no longer necessary from now on. The University of Seville has invented a new bus shelter together with the Max Planck Institute. This ensures that on those few days when the sun really exaggerates it a bit, people can cool down while waiting for the bus. And all without fossil fuel, because the bus shelters work on solar panels.

These panels are installed on the roof of the loft. Under the loft is a reservoir with (cooled) water. This is circulated in the wall of the loft. Thus, the system works more or less like the water-cooled engine. The effect can produce a difference of up to 20 degrees Celsius for those waiting in the pen. Sensors are used to determine whether someone is waiting, so that the system does not ‘run’ unnecessarily. You would almost consider letting that next bus go for a while.

But wait, there’s more! The developers claim that the bus shelter is cheaper to install than a traditional shelter. And they are also already working on solutions for the schoolyard. So can children again enjoy playing outside in the heat of the day:

We are installing a 1,000-square-meter roof at the Arias Montano school in Seville to block the sun and create a cool thermal sensation. In this way, the children will be able to play and teach outside even in the hottest moments of the school period. José Sánchez, not related to Bruno Mars

See, now that’s innovation we can believe in. No adjustment of living standards and gnawing on insects, just adjust a little so that we can continue at the same or a better level. The way man has always done it and will continue to do it…

