Cyclones, tropical storms, droughts and floods have hit Mozambique regularly for the past two decades. The effects of climate change have become disastrous for this southern African country with its unique geography.

Mozambique, located on the eastern coast of southern Africa with more than 2,700 km of coastline along the Indian Ocean (the third longest on the continent), is among the top 5 countries most affected by natural disasters between 2000 and 2019, according to the Global Climate Risk Index (CRI) of Germanwatch. This last measure “the level of exposure and vulnerability to extreme weather eventsAccording to this same index, Mozambique is the territory that suffered the most from these violent climatic episodes in 2019.

The country is currently facing the consequences of yet another disaster. The tropical cyclone Eloïse struck “January 23, 2021 around 2 am the country, near the coastal town of Beira (central Mozambique), with winds of 140 km / h and gusts reaching 160 km / h, according to the National Meteorological Institute of Mozambique (INAM) “, report ReliefWeb, the humanitarian information portal. The report published on January 24, 2021 by the National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD) reported more than 176,000 people affected and more than 8,300 displaced. A toll that grew over the following days: more than 300,000 people are now affected. This disaster is “a very bad reminder that Mozambique is particularly exposed to climate change “, said Myrta Kaulard, the United Nations representative in the country during a press point on January 26, 2021.

Eloïse arrived a few weeks after tropical storm Chalane which hit Beira on the morning of December 30, 2020. This same region was affected by Cyclone Idai in March 2019. The coastal town was then almost destroyed. A month later, in April, it was Kenneth’s turn, the strongest tropical cyclone ever recorded in Africa, to hit the Mozambican coasts which host 60% of the country’s 29.5 million inhabitants. Two years earlier, in February 2017, it was another cyclone, Dineo, that hit Mozambique.

For two decades, Mozambique’s vulnerability has become increasingly noticeable. In 2000, the country experienced its heaviest rainfall for 50 years and was hit by four cyclones, including the fatal Eline (Léon). This combination will result in “a catastrophic flood (especially in the Limpopo river basin) of unknown magnitude, which killed around 800 people and directly affected 4.5 million people “, indicates the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Until then, the country was rather plagued by droughts. “They have always been more frequent than floods and cyclones, and affect a larger population. The most severe drought in recent years was that of 1991-1992”, noted a Red Cross report in 2007. A decade later in 2016, Mozambique will face the worst droughts in 35 years.

According to the UNDP, most of these disasters suffered “seem to be part of the El Niño phenomenon (…) The droughts of consecutive years during the phases of El Niño alternate with severe flooding during their” La Niña “counterparts (“El Niño, and its counterpart La Niña are large-scale oceanic phenomena of the equatorial Pacific “, does one indicate on the site of Meteo France).

Thus, continues the UN agency, the country will have to face in particular in the coming years to “an increase in the frequency of cyclones in the Indian Ocean, as well as an increase in terrestrial temperatures”. Between 1984 and 1997, Mozambique faced five cyclones against the double (11) between 2000 and 2012, can we read in his vsNationally determined ontribution (CDN) submitted under the Paris Agreement.

The limited resources available to Mozambique (181st in the ranking of countries according to the UNDP human development indicator) and the rapid succession of different disasters are pushing already destitute populations into precariousness. “This annual meeting with the hurricane season (which extends until April) is too frequent” to give Mozambique sufficient time to recover from the previous disaster, highlighted Myrta Kaulard, the United Nations representative in Mozambique. A situation that the pandemic linked to Covid-19 is further complicating.