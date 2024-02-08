Home page World

From: Philipp Brauner

Press Split

January 2024 was the hottest on record. © Alex Zea/dpa

Gloomy news from the European climate program Copernicus: The global average temperature was above 1.5 degrees Celsius for the first time for twelve months.

Brussels – The temperature on earth is rising. And this is proven to be constant, like the program for Climate change the EU, Copernicus, has determined. In the period from February 2023 to January 2024, the global average temperature was 1.52 degrees Celsius above the reference value from the 19th century. This was the first time that this value had been exceeded for twelve months in a row.

1.5 degrees exceeded twelve months in a row – with a peak in January 2024

But it's not just the past twelve months that mark a worrying record. January 2024 was also the warmest in the world since records began. According to Copernicus, the average was 13.4 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees above the average from 1991 to 2020 and 0.12 degrees Celsius above the value of the warmest January to date in 2020.

EU climate service reports: temperature even 1.66 degrees above average from the 19th century

The temperature data from the climate service goes back to 1950, and in some cases even further. The reference values ​​from 1850 to 1900 refer to the estimated average temperature during this period. Compared to this benchmark, January 2024 was even 1.66 degrees Celsius warmer.

Copernicus is an EU-owned earth observation program. The data is collected by satellites and by worldwide stations on the ground, at sea and in the air and is freely accessible. (pkb)