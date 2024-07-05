Our roads also contribute to global warming. Black asphalt, as we all know, has long been the primary material for the surfaces of the roads we travel every day. Soon, however, we will say goodbye to black pavement, but what is the motivation that led to the idea of ​​replacing it with blue?

About Global Warming

The climate change, also known as global warmingsees a gradual increase in the Earth’s average temperature. This warming is largely caused by human activities that release greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide (CO2), methane, and nitrous oxide into the atmosphere. These gases trap heat from the sun, creating a greenhouse effect that increases global temperatures.

Some of the causes that trigger global warming are:

Coal, oil and natural gas release large amounts of CO2 into the atmosphere when burned to produce energy.

Forests absorb CO2 from the atmosphere, so cutting them down reduces the planet’s capacity to trap these greenhouse gases.

Agricultural activities such as raising livestock and using fertilizers release methane and nitrogen oxides into the atmosphere.

The average global temperature has increased by about 1 degree Celsius compared to the pre-industrial era and will continue to increase. In addition, global warming is increasing the frequency and intensity of severe weather events (such as hurricanes, floods, droughts, etc.).

Bottom line: switching to renewable energy sources like solar and wind would improve energy efficiency and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Protecting forests could go a long way in removing CO2 from the atmosphere. Bottom line: living a more sustainable lifestyle means reducing global warming.

Black asphalt replaced by blue, here’s why

With the’increase more and more intense than global temperature, black asphalt is not suitable for such climatic conditions. This type of road paving in fact absorbs the heat of the sun making the soil very hot both for drivers and for pedestrians or cyclists. This problem occurs especially in areas where the climate is really intense and muggy.

For this reason, in order to eliminate the problemin some points the black asphalt has been replaced with blue paintThe latter is able to reflect the sun, thus making the streets cooler and more pleasant.

How did this idea come about?

Several cutting-edge solutions have been adopted to reduce the risk of feeling unwell or fainting due to the extreme heat and humidity during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, one of the hottest countries in the world. Among the various solutions, one in particular has proven to be the most interesting and effective: replace theblack asphalt with the color of blue paint of Abdullah Bin Jassim Streetone of the main roads in Doha, located in the busy area near the Waqif Soug.

Blue asphalt

The ultimate goal of this experiment was to test whether it was possible to reduce the production of solar radiation by the black tar and lower the high temperature. The road was coated with a film about 1 mm thick containing a particular ceramic shade with heat reflective properties. This experiment lasted about 16 months, so a long enough time to obtain reliable results. In fact, the temperature recorded on that road was 20 degrees less compared to other streets in the city.

In short, this resolution turns out to be really effective and extraordinary as it can have a great positive influence on the life of the people, promoting rapid relief in very hot summers and at the same time reducing the risk of illnesses.

Advantages and disadvantages of blue asphalt

Replace black asphalt with blue asphalt represents its advantages and disadvantages:

Advantages:

Reduces urban heat island : blue asphalt reflects more sunlight, which reduces the temperature in cities and the heat island effect. This can also reduce energy consumption for air conditioning and improve air quality.

: blue asphalt reflects more sunlight, which reduces the temperature in cities and the heat island effect. This can also reduce energy consumption for air conditioning and improve air quality. Improving road safety : Blue can improve road safety by increasing visibility, especially for cyclists and pedestrians.

: Blue can improve road safety by increasing visibility, especially for cyclists and pedestrians. Aesthetic beauty: Blue asphalt can enhance the beauty of a city by giving streets and pedestrian areas a more attractive and well-maintained appearance.

Disadvantages:

Higher cost : Blue asphalt is usually more expensive than black asphalt, due to added special shades and other special features.

: Blue asphalt is usually more expensive than black asphalt, due to added special shades and other special features. Resistance and duration times : Blue asphalt may have less wear resistance and durability than black asphalt and require more maintenance.

: Blue asphalt may have less wear resistance and durability than black asphalt and require more maintenance. Environmental impact : The production of blue asphalt has a greater impact on the environment. This obviously depends on the pigments used and the production process.

: The production of blue asphalt has a greater impact on the environment. This obviously depends on the pigments used and the production process. Special waste: disposing of blue asphalt at the end of its life cycle is more difficult and expensive.

Another city where blue asphalt was used is Los Angeles, California. The project was called “Cool Street”. Some streets were paved with blue asphalt to reduce the heat island effect of the city and improve the quality of life in the area. And again, the initial results of this project showed significant reductions in road surface temperatures and improved thermal comfort for pedestrians.

In short, the decision Of replace the black asphalt with the blue one it must be taken by evaluating carefully consider the advantages and disadvantages in the specific context of each city. In addition to the points listed above, it is also important to consider the local lawsthe expectations of the community and the availability financial.

The article Global warming, blue asphalt instead of black comes from newsauto.it.

#Global #Warming #Blue #Asphalt #Black