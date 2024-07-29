The global warming It is not only affecting the Earth’s climate but is also changing the rotation of our planet. Education recent highlights how the increase global temperatures are lengthening the days, albeit by a few millisecondsinfluencing the axis of the Earth and its rotational dynamics.

Global warming: cwhat exactly is happening?

There main cause of these changes is the melting of glaciers in Greenland And AntarcticaThe resulting shift of water masses toward lower latitudes is increasing the mass near the equator, influencing the rotation terrestrial due to the increase in physical inertia, a concept similar to that observed in figure skating artistic.

Benedict Sojaexpert in Geodesy space to the Polytechnic federal of Zurichexplains the phenomenon with an intuitive parallel: “It’s like a skater who performs a pirouette with the arms close to the body and then extending them. Extending the arms, the rotation becomes more slow.” Similarly, the movement away from the masses of water from the axis of the Earth’s rotation causes a slowing of its rotational speed.

Studies reveal that from 1900 As of today, days on Earth have lengthened by about 0.8 milliseconds, with an acceleration of this phenomenon especially from 2000 onwards. In one scenario future climate characterized by high greenhouse gas emissions, global warming could really overcome the flu gravitational of the moon on the Earthlengthening days by 2.6 milliseconds by 2100.

Broader implications and new research

In a second study by the same team and published in Nature Geoscience, new artificial intelligence techniques were used to develop a comprehensive model that explains how variations in the Earth’s core and mantle, as well as climate, influence the Earth’s rotation axis.

“Climate changes are shifting the Earth’s rotation axis, altering the dynamics of the Earth’s core itself, adds Kiani Shahvandi

This shows that the effects of the climate change could be deeper and broader than initially expected.

While these variations do not pose an immediate risk to humanity, they have significant implications, especially in space. A minimal deviation in the orientation of the Earth can translate into a deviation Of hundreds meters for a spacecraft headed to Mars, highlighting the importance of monitoring these changes for future space missions.

Global warming is like this showing its effects in areas that go beyond the boundaries of our ecosystem, extending up to the spatial dynamics and the same structure of our planet. Understanding and monitoring these phenomena they become crucial not only for climatologists but for all sectors scientific and technological.

Have you ever wondered what the long-term impact of these changes might be on daily life and future space exploration?