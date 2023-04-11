Climate change is turning major league sluggers into even hotter hitters, hitting the other side of the wall about 50 more home runs a year, a new study has revealed.

Warmer, thinner air, which allows balls to fly farther, contributed somewhat to the rise in home runs since 2010, according to a statistical analysis by Dartmouth College scientists published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society. They analyzed 100,000 major league games and more than 200,000 hits in past years, as well as weather conditions, stadiums and other factors.

“Global warming is driving major league home runs,” said Justin Mankin, a Dartmouth climate scientist and co-author of the study.

It’s basic physics. When air warms, the molecules move faster and away from each other, making it less dense. Balls connected to the bat travel further through the thinner air because there is less resistance to slow them down. Just a little more distance can make the difference between a home run and a fly ball, explained Alan Nathan, a physicist at the University of Illinois who was not part of the Dartmouth study.

Part of a group of scientists who consulted with Major League Baseball about the rise in home runs, the physicist made his own calculation based solely on ballistics and the density of air as it changes with temperature, noting that he got the same result as scientists at Dartmouth.

Both Nathan and the Dartmouth team detected a one percent increase in the probability of home runs with each degree Fahrenheit the air warmed (1.8 percent with each degree Celsius). According to the calculations of the Dartmouth scientists, the annual average number of home runs that receive warm-up assistance is only one percent of all home runs.

Non-climatic factors further contribute to the discharge of balls that go flying out of the park, scientists and baseball experts say. The biggest impact factors are the ball and the size of the points, Nathan added, and Major League Baseball made slight adjustments to cushion the ball ahead of the 2021 season. Other factors include recent attention by hitters to launch angle, more hitters strong and faster throws. The study began after the end of the infamous steroid era in which the sport saw an increase in home runs.

Science supports perception on the field of play

Seasoned baseball players and executives agreed that the research fits with what they perceive on the field.

“We’ve felt that way for years,” said Dave Dombrowski, president of baseball operations for the Philadelphia Phillies. “When it’s hotter, the ball travels further, and they have scientific evidence to back it up.”

Home runs have always varied by ballpark due to basic factors such as dimensions, which favor either pitchers or batters, and wind conditions.

The Dartmouth scientists also found that the weather effect on home runs varied by stadium. Chicago’s Wrigley Field, which still hosts many day games, has the warmest home run friendly confines. Statistical analysis did not reveal a significant number of heat-assisted home runs at Tampa’s Tropicana Field, the only full-time domed stadium in Major League Baseball.

“It’s interesting,” said five-time All-Star pitcher David Cone, who pitched a perfect game and is now a television baseball analyst. “He would probably consider more of the composition of the ball, the variations and the specifications. Of course weather matters, I definitely wouldn’t rule it out.”

After a 1-0 victory at Coors Field, Colorado Rockies reliever Brent Suter said the study, which lists more than 500 home runs since 2010, makes sense to him.

“Obviously, being a pitcher I’m not fond of it in any way; 500 sounds like a lot, but I could believe it,” Suter joked.

The heat also affects players and fans. Suter added: “I remember pitching in a few games that I was thinking about. ‘This doesn’t feel like normal heat. Does too much'”.

Mankin called what is happening “a fingerprint of climate change on our recreation.” Callahan reported that what has been seen so far pales in comparison to the projections of hundreds of additional home runs in the future.

The average temperature in the United States in June, July and August has increased by more than 1.1 degrees Celsius in the past 40 years, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The number of extra home runs depends on how hot it gets, which is subject, in turn, to the amount of greenhouse gases the world spews from burning coal, oil and gas. Callahan ran different carbon dioxide pollution scenarios through computer simulations.

Stage for long bats

On the worst possible global warming path, which some scientists say the world is no longer on, based on recent emissions, there would be about 192 warming-aided home runs per year by 2050 and about 467 by 2100. In scenarios more moderate on carbon dioxide pollution, closer to the path Earth is taking, there would be about 155 home runs a year by 2050 and about 255 by the end of the century, Callahan said.

Because baseball has an enormous amount of statistics and analytics, such as the Statcast tracking system, trends can be more easily observed than the effects of climate change, Mankin added. Still, scientists can’t point to a single home run and say it’s been helped by warming up. It is a detail that can only be detected in the more than 63,000 home runs connected since 2010.

Several climatologists told The Associated Press that the study makes a lot of sense and that the statistics are analyzed correctly, although they also point out that there are other factors at play, in addition to climate change, that are likely to have greater effects.

Both Andrew Dessler of Texas A&M University and Don Wuebbles of the University of Illinois reported that while the increase in home runs is interesting, it pales next to the issues of extreme weather and rising sea levels.

However, Callahan expounded that he actually views the threat of climate change in a unique way. In addition to resulting in more home runs, a warmer climate will likely require more indoor stadiums because it will simply be too hot outside for humans in some places.

“Global warming will change many of the things we care about in many pernicious and subtle ways,” Callahan added. “And the fact that we’re able to go to fewer outdoor baseball games isn’t a civilization-ending crisis, but it’s another sign of how we’ve transformed our lives because of our greenhouse gas emissions.”