For the first time, researchers were able to show that human-caused global warming is directly responsible for create a “critical threat” from a devastating flood.

New research establishes a “complete set” of links between anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions and substantial risk of a dangerous flash flood in Lake Palcacocha, high in the Peruvian Andes. This flood threatens to flood the Huaraz city, with about 120,000 inhabitants.

The conclusions were published in Nature Geoscience by scientists from the universities of Oxford and Washington.

As the planet warms, receding glaciers contribute to the formation of unstable lakes, prone to dangerous flash floods. The study provides a vital piece of evidence missing for an innovative lawsuit seeking compensation from an energy company, RWE, for the impacts of climate change, according to its authors.

Man-made global warming is directly responsible for creating a “critical threat” from a devastating flood. Photo: U. of Oxford

Rupert Stuart-Smith, lead author of the study said in a release: “We found that human influence in the climate, through greenhouse gas emissions, is responsible for virtually all the warming that has been observed in the region“.

“The study shows that the warming caused the retreat of the Palcaraju glacier which, in turn, increased the risk of floods,” he explained. Fundamentally, this establishes a direct link between emissions and the need to implement protection measures now, as well as the future flood damage“.

According to the study, “the magnitude of human-induced warming is equivalent to between 85 and 105% of the 1 ° C warming observed since 1880 in this region. We conclude that it is practically certain (> 99% probability) that the retreat of the glacier Palcaraju to this day cannot be explained only by natural variability. “

“The global retreat of mountain glaciers is one of the most prominent impacts of climate change in public discourse and an established consequence of anthropogenic climate change, with Andean glaciers among the fastest retreating,” the experts added.

Professor Gerard Roe, study author and researcher at the University of Washington stated that: “The scientific challenge was to provide the clearer and cleaner assessment of the physical links between climate change and the changing danger of floods“.

“Across the world, the retreat of mountain glaciers is one of the clearest indicators of climate change,” according to Professor Roe. Flash floods threaten communities in many mountainous regions, but this risk is particularly severe in Huaraz as well as in other parts of the Andes and in countries like Nepal and Bhutan, where vulnerable populations live in the path of potential floods. “

Argument for a lawsuit in court

The study provides key new evidence for a lawsuit in German courts. Saúl Luciano Lliuya, a farmer from Huaraz, is suing RWE, Germany’s largest electricity producer, for the costs of preventing damage that would result from a flash flood on Lake Palcacocha.

The study’s establishment of a clear and linear causal chain between greenhouse gas emissions and flash flood risk could help resolve critical outstanding issues in the case.

Professor Thom Wetzer, Founding Director of the Oxford Sustainable Law Program, stated: “A number of new lawsuits are trying to hold high-emission companies responsible for the costs of climate change.”.

“Such claims require rigorous scientific evidence quantifying the links between emissions and impacts, as has been provided in this study. It is now up to the litigants to translate the science into high-impact legal arguments,” he argued. particular whether or not it is appropriate shows that there is enormous potential to harness the power of the law to hold private companies accountable for impacts related to climate change. “

Europa Press.

