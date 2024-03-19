This March 19, the UN warned that there is a “high probability” that record temperatures will also be recorded in 2024. According to the institution, this comes at a time when last year brought an end to a decade of record heat, which has brought the planet “to the brink of collapse.”

A decade of record heat, and 2024 promises to be just as hot. On Tuesday, March 19, the United Nations warned that there is a “high probability” that the current year will also register temperatures that break the established parameters, following in the footsteps of recent years.

A new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) – one of the arms of the UN – shows that in 2023 records have been broken, and in some cases have been “pulverized”, in terms of greenhouse gas levels, surface temperatures, heat content – the energy absorbed and stored – and ocean acidification, sea level rise, the extension of the Antarctic ice sheet and the retreat of glaciers.

“We can't say for sure,” but “I would say there is a high probability that 2024 will surpass the record set in 2023,” Omar Baddour of the WMO declared at a press conference.

The planet is “on the brink” as “fossil fuel pollution is causing unprecedented climate chaos,” UN Secretary General António Guterres warned in a video message, but assured that “we are still in time to throw a lifeline to the people and the planet. “Every fraction of a degree of global warming has an impact on the future of life on Earth,” warned the top UN official.

“Red alert” about ongoing global warming

“The climate crisis is the most important challenge facing humanity, and is inextricably linked to the inequality crisis, as demonstrated by growing food insecurity, population displacement and the loss of biodiversity,” added the secretary general of the OMM, Celeste Saulo.

Heat waves, floods, droughts, forest fires and rapidly intensifying tropical cyclones are wreaking “misery and chaos”, disrupting the daily lives of millions of people and inflicting economic losses of several billion dollars, warns the WMO.

This is also the hottest decade (2014-2023) on record, exceeding the 1850-1900 average by 1.20°C. The long-term increase in global temperature is due to the increase in the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, which reached record levels in 2022.

The El Niño climate phenomenon © Gal ROMA, Sophie RAMIS / AFP

The arrival of the El Niño phenomenon in mid-2023 has also contributed to the rapid increase in temperatures, according to the WMO.

According to Celeste Saulo, “we have never been so close – albeit temporarily for the moment – to the lower limit set at 1.5°C in the Paris Agreement on climate change.” “The global meteorological community is warning the entire world and sounding the alarm: we are on red alert,” she said.

More than 90% of the world's oceans suffered heat waves in 2023

By the end of 2023, more than 90% of the oceans had experienced heat waves at some point during the year, according to the WMO.

The increasing frequency and intensity of marine heat waves is having a profound negative impact on marine ecosystems and coral reefs.

Additionally, global mean sea level reached an all-time high in 2023, reflecting continued warming of the oceans as well as melting glaciers.

The rate of increase in this average level during the last decade (2014-2023) is more than double that of the first decade of the satellite era (1993-2002).

Reference glaciers around the planet have suffered the greatest retreat on record since 1950, following extreme melting in western North America and Europe, according to preliminary data.

However, there is “a ray of hope”, according to the WMO: renewable energy production capacity in 2023 increased by almost 50% year-on-year, the highest rate observed in the last two decades.

With AFP

Adapted from its French original