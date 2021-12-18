Global Village has announced the organization of exceptional celebrations to mark the coming of the New Year, where guests of the leading destination will be able to enjoy eight diverse celebrations with eight destinations around the world, in one night filled with fireworks displays, music and traditional cultural events.

On the evening of December 31, the Global Village is preparing to light up the sky with fireworks displays until after midnight, coinciding with eight countries around the world. The celebrations begin with Australia entering the New Year in broad daylight at five in the evening UAE time, which coincides with 12 midnight there, then the celebrations and fireworks displays continue throughout the evening to include other countries such as the Philippines and Russia, and the distinguished celebrations reach their climax with the entry of the UAE United Arab Emirates New Year at midnight state time.

Global Village Entertainment Director Sean Cornell said: “New Year’s Eve at Global Village will be exceptional this year, and you and your families should not miss it, as we celebrate the arrival of 2022 with the world. During the evening, guests will be able to enjoy watching the amazing fireworks displays Not once, but eight times in a row, punctuated by various cultural performances.”

Until the festivities begin, there is boundless fun for families and guests, as they can shop from 26 pavilions, or enjoy a wide range of delicacies in the park, as they can watch exciting shows, such as the exciting show, or the harbor heroes show, in addition to more than 170 From entertainment tours, exciting games and interesting additions to the whole family in the carnival area.

It is noteworthy that the evening of December 31 in the Global Village will be reserved for families and women only, as the gates will open at 4 pm, and working hours will be extended until 2 am so that guests can enjoy attending the largest possible number of continuous celebrations in the park.

