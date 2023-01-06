The Dubai Health Authority stated that the “My Blood for My Country” campaign collected 480 blood units from visitors to the Global Village, as part of the campaign that it implements on Mondays and Thursdays every week, with the aim of allowing community participation in it, and collecting the largest possible number of blood units, to contribute to saving lives. Patients with accidents and diseases that require continuous blood transfusion.

Donors confirmed that their participation in the campaign comes from a humanitarian and patriotic motive, a sense of social responsibility, and a belief in their duty towards others, calling on groups and individuals of society to take the initiative to participate in the campaign, especially as it reaches people in their whereabouts to facilitate them.

The donor, Muhammad Al-Yamahi, said that his blood donation comes from a humanitarian and patriotic standpoint towards his community, especially as it is used to save the lives of patients and injured, calling on community members to participate in the campaign to provide permanent stocks in hospitals.

The donor, Maeen Barakat, confirmed that blood donation is the best kind of generosity, in addition to its many health benefits to its owner, calling on everyone who lives in the UAE to have an effective societal and humanitarian role in this campaign, as it serves everyone.

Aya Tariq stated that she is keen to donate her blood constantly, to provide the necessary blood to save the lives of the sick and injured, thanking the sponsors of the campaign, which facilitated the task for her and many of those wishing to donate, by providing buses in their locations, as well as completing the procedures in record time.

The donor, Jalal Al-Zeer, said that his blood donation comes out of love for the Emirates and in response to its great favor, stressing that his blood is the most informative of what he can offer as a matter of gratitude and gratitude, calling on young people of different nationalities to support the campaign with their blood.

The Director of the Department of Laboratories and Genetics, Dr. Hussein Al-Samt, expected the “Emirates Today” that the campaign would achieve record numbers, as it continues to receive donors from visitors to the village on Mondays and Thursdays of each week.

Al-Smat stated that the campaign succeeded in achieving one of its most important goals by attracting new donors, who constituted 62.5% of the total participants. The youth category topped the list of donors with a percentage of 51.45%, while the percentage of male donors reached 82.5%, compared to 17.5% for women.

The campaign aims to spread awareness and the culture of blood donation as a humanitarian and national act, and to attract new donors who donate for the first time to expand the base of blood donors in the Emirate of Dubai, and to support the authority’s database in cases of emergencies and crises, and the need for donors with rare blood types, as well as focusing on the age group of 18- 30 years old (youth category), to make blood donation part of a healthy lifestyle, and to encourage government agencies in the Emirate of Dubai to support blood donation by participating in blood donation campaigns.

It is worth noting that the “My Blood for My Country” campaign was launched in its first session in 2012, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

His Highness was the first to donate blood at the moment the campaign was launched, which contributed to its success and encouraged community members to participate in it, especially after His Highness affirmed the importance of the initiative, by saying that “blood donation is the best gift that a citizen and resident can offer, as an expression of patriotism, especially since there is Sick and injured people need every drop of blood.”

• New donors made up 62.5% of the total number of participants in the campaign.

• The participation of donors in the campaign comes from a humanitarian and patriotic motive.