Dubai (Al Ittihad) Global Village concluded its 27th season, its largest season ever, after setting a new record for guest numbers of 9 million visitors since it opened its doors on October 25, 2022.

Fernando Irua, CEO of Dubai Entertainment Holding Company, said: “The Global Village’s registration of this new record comes within only 188 days, the culmination of its busy career over 27 years of brilliance and success, and the consolidation of its position as one of the most important parks in the world and the first family destination for culture, entertainment and shopping.” in the area. We will move forward in our role in contributing to the strengthening of Dubai’s position as a leading global center for entertainment and tourism, and we look forward to achieving more successes in our upcoming seasons, and we take this opportunity to thank all our partners and the Global Village team, who contributed to the outstanding success that culminated in the 27th season of Global Village. ».

Since the opening of the season on October 25, 2022, the Global Village has presented 90 international cultures through 27 pavilions and a wide range of cultural and entertainment shows, numbering 40,000, in which 400 talented artists from about 40 different nationalities participated. This season, guests also enjoyed experiencing more than 175 rides and attractions, shopping and dining at more than 3,250 outlets, and enjoying 77 unique fireworks displays.

Global Village will soon return for its 28th season, with a host of new experiences, improvements and new shopping offerings, with an opening date announced later this year.