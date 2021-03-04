Global Village managed to set a new number in the “Guinness Book” of Records, approaching its goal of achieving 25 records as part of its celebrations of the Silver Jubilee season, with 16 numbers so far.

The Global Village team succeeded in achieving the number “the largest number of people carrying a directive sign in one video” as part of the institutional initiatives launched by the destination to motivate employees and partners to take the vaccination against the emerging corona virus.

And more than 60 members of the global village team who participated in a special video call to support the vaccination campaign and motivate others to participate in achieving this number contributed in line with the Destination initiative to provide a healthy environment free of the Covid-19 epidemic in the country.

The number was successfully achieved after all of the participants in the call carried a sign that read, “You Received the Vaccination – Did You Receive It?”