Global Village announced the extension of its twenty-fifth season for two full weeks, to be the last on May 2.

It is expected that this extension will be exceptionally welcome throughout the Emirates, as guests will be able to visit the global village for a longer period, and benefit from unique and distinctive shopping experiences for the holy month of Ramadan from around the world.

Working hours will be changed during the month of Ramadan, to be from six in the evening until two in the morning, in order to be able to receive guests during breakfast and suhour times, and with unique shopping experiences, tours and family entertainment experiences, delicious food options, and a wonderful festive atmosphere, the Global Village is a destination. Ramadan is perfect for everyone.