Global Village, the premier family destination for culture, entertainment and shopping in the UAE and the region, has revealed its latest achievements as part of efforts to ensure everyone’s health and address the COVID-19 pandemic.

After announcing the achievement of its goal of vaccinating all cadres of its employees, Global Village is currently approaching its goal of ensuring that the cadres of its partners receive 100 percent vaccination against the new Corona virus, which is evidence of everyone’s commitment in the destination to protect every member of the global village family and its guests.

Hatice Khalifa

Khadija Khalifa, Senior Director of Commercial Affairs and Welfare at Global Village, said: “In Global Village, we are proud to support the national vaccination program for the UAE and help protect the health and safety of the cadres of our partners with whom we cooperate in the twenty-fifth season, whose number exceeds 4,000 employees from more than 80 nationalities and their families. This was reflected in the tremendous efforts made by everyone in the partners ’vaccination program.

As a gesture of thanks and appreciation for the successes achieved, a large number of cadres of workers in the global village of different nationalities contributed to setting a new record in the “Guinness Book of Records” represented in “the largest number of nationalities waving at the same time”, and let it be the record of 21 achieved by The destination and its partners in the silver jubilee season