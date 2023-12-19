Dubai (Al-Ittihad) The Global Village in Dubai announced its distinctive celebrations for the New Year, inviting families to join and participate in the New Year celebrations 7 times, which will be simultaneous with the celebrations of 7 countries around the world.

The Global Village celebrations begin from the main stage with stunning fireworks displays that will light up the destination’s skyline, starting with the countdown to the New Year in China at 8:00 pm, Thailand at 9:00 pm, Bangladesh at 10:00 pm, and India at 10:30 pm. And Pakistan at 11:00 pm. The largest celebrations take place when the clock reaches midnight in the Emirates, and finally in Turkey at 1:00 after midnight. Guests can explore more than 90 cultures from around the world, and enjoy distinctive shopping experiences in more than 3,500 shopping outlets, more than 250 diverse dining outlets, and artistic performances presented by artists from about 40 countries, in addition to about 195 rides, games and entertainment destinations. Diverse, which provides immersive family experiences and wonderful trips.

Global Village opens its doors at 4:00 p.m., and its working hours have been extended until 1:00 a.m., from December 24 to 30, and until 2:00 a.m. on December 31, 2023, where entry is restricted exclusively to women and families, so that Guests can enjoy the celebrations offered by Global Village on the occasion of the coming of the new year.