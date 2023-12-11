Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/12/2023 – 9:27

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) projects that global trade is expected to shrink 5% in 2023 compared to 2022, to US$30.7 trillion, a contraction of US$1.5 trillion compared to the previous year. last year.

Furthermore, the organization highlighted that trade growth remained moderate in the fourth quarter of 2023 and that the prospects for 2024 “are still uncertain, but globally pessimistic”.

Trade in goods is expected to contract by US$2 trillion in 2023, according to Unctad. Conversely, trade in services is expected to expand by $500 billion.”Geopolitical trends, including the decline of interdependence between China and the United States, are having an increasing impact on global trade.”